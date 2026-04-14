BritBox offers some of the most witty movies and shows, and the April lineup is no exception. If you're looking to lose yourself in prestige dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies, look no further. From a gripping murder mystery set in Capri to the long-awaited return of a beloved British sitcom, there is genuinely a little bit of everything on offer this month. And yes, a certain Colin Firth alternative is also making an appearance. Here are the best original series and beloved British films headed to BritBox this month.

Don't miss these 6 premieres on BritBox this month.

Focus Features Pride and Prejudice — Watch on BritBox Now Sorry to the die-hard Colin Firth stans out there, but I think we all can admit that Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is top-tier cinema. These two perfectly capture the tension and unspoken longing of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, and the classic romance movie is hitting BritBox on April 3. Sorry to the die-hard Colin Firth stans out there, but I think we all can admit that Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is top-tier cinema. These two perfectly capture the tension and unspoken longing of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, and the classic romance movie is hitting BritBox on April 3.

BritBox A Taste For Murder — Watch on BritBox Now This riveting murder mystery combines delicious culinary artistry with a side order of suspense. This BritBox original follows Detective Chief Inspector Joe Mottram as he heads to Capri to mourn the loss of his wife. But what's meant to be an introspective vacation quickly turns into a web of scandal, crime, and lies. So much for a healing trip!

BritBox The Trial of Christine Keeler — Watch on BritBox Now This gripping BritBox drama tells the daring story of Christine Keeler as she finds power in a male-dominated world that prefers her to remain voiceless. All episodes of Season 1 drop at once, so clear your schedule when it arrives on April 8.

BBC The Royle Family — Watch on BritBox April 15 Seasons 1 and 2 of The Royle Family are arriving all at once on April 15. The series focuses on a humble working-class family (don't let their last name fool you), simply trying to navigate the trials and tribulations of domestic life under one roof. The show made waves when it premiered on the BBC in 1998 and has maintained a devoted cult following ever since, with fans consistently ranking it among the greatest British sitcoms of all time.

BritBox Silent Witness Season 29 — Watch on BritBox April 16 Silent Witness returns to BritBox for its 29th season on April 16. The long-running show about forensic pathologists, led by Emilia Fox, raises the stakes higher than ever with a soft reboot that shifts to a married detective duo solving crimes from a brand-new Birmingham home base. Silent Witness returns to BritBox for its 29th season on April 16. The long-running show about forensic pathologists, led by Emilia Fox, raises the stakes higher than ever with a soft reboot that shifts to a married detective duo solving crimes from a brand-new Birmingham home base.

ITV After The Flood — Watch on BritBox April 23 Return to the flooded streets of Waterside on April 23 in this thrilling “man vs. nature” apocalyptic drama. While the first season (which premiered on ITV in 2024) focused on deadly floods, the brand-new installment of episodes for season 2 will explore the lethal happenings of a town burning to the ground in a wildfire. Will PC Jo Marshall have what it takes to keep Waterside safe?

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This post has been updated.