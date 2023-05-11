How To Build The Best Bachelorette Bag For Your Bridal Party
There are a million and one things to get done leading up to your big day, but before you hit the aisle, you get one weekend to unwind and relax with your closest friends. Step one in any bachelorette adventure is choosing where you want to spend your time. Will you be bar hopping down Broadway in Nashville? Climbing mountains in Scottsdale? Taking drunk ghost tours in Savannah?
After you’ve chosen a destination and booked an Airbnb big enough for your whole squad, it’s time to start thinking about themes…and gift bags! Everyone likely invested time and money for the trip and otherwise, so kicking off the weekend with a little thank you gift bag for each person sets the tone for the days to come, while also giving them something exciting to dive into after their travels. Here are 25 ideas on how to fill your bachelorette bags!
Themed Bags
Personalized Bridesmaid Gifts Bag ($4+, was $11+)
Keep your theme in mind when choosing the base of this all-inclusive gift. This holographic tote is a good option that matches a variety of themes.
Custom Itineraries
Coastal Bachelorette Invitation and Itinerary Template ($8, was $12)
Whether you’re purchasing a template off of Etsy or creating your itinerary from scratch on Canva, include it in your bag to keep your guests all on the same page.
Power Bars
Verb Energy Cookie Butter Bars ($29)
The days you spend on this trip are jam-packed with fun and giving everyone easy access to a little boost of energy that also happens to be delicious will surely be appreciated.
Custom Tumblers
Personalized Tumbler With Lid and Straw ($11+, was $12+)
These custom tumblers can be used in a variety of ways over the weekend, including hydrating, which we highly recommend! Adorning the tumbler with each guest’s own name will leave them able to use it far into the future.
Towels
Bridesmaid Towel ($13+, was $18+)
Have you decided to hit the beach for your weekend soiree? These personalized towels are sure to make the squad smile.
Sugar Scrubs
Tree Hut Tropic Glow Shea Sugar Body Scrub ($11)
A rejuvenating shower at the end of a night on the town will be made that much better with an exfoliating sugar scrub. Getting into bed feeling fresh will make the morning after feel easy!
Mini Makeup Mirrors
Bird&Fish Vanity Mirror with Lights ($13)
Many Airbnbs will be short on bathrooms, which means you might be a little short on mirrors! Snag a few of these so everyone feels like they have their own getting ready space.
Sleep Masks
Wake Me In The Hamptons Sleep Mask ($10)
Sleep is super important to keep the stamina going through the entirety of the trip. Assist everyone in getting quality shut-eye with these adorable sleep masks.
Embroidered Bracelets
Custom Embroidered Bracelets ($35+)
Deck out your besties for the resties with custom embroidered bracelets. Make them so that they can wear them in the future, but give a nod to your bachelorette party!
Edible Glitter
Purple Iridescent Edible Glitter ($12)
Edible glitter will no doubt make your cocktails at the house feel like a professional made them!
Lip Gloss
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm ($20)
The nights will be long and you’ll want to be able to touch up the look as it goes on. Personal lip glosses will be a hit.
Sunscreen
Supergoop! Mini Unseen Sunscreen ($22)
One thing you definitely don’t want to deal with this weekend is a sunburn. Make sure everyone stays SPF’d up with a miniature sunscreen in each gift bag.
Disposable Cameras
Matte Disposable Camera ($20, was $29)
Capture unique photos and perspective by gifting everyone a disposable camera to document their favorite moments on the trip.
Hand Sanitizer
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer ($10)
One thing we’re going to do is stay healthy on this trip! Gift each guest with these aesthetically pleasing personal hand sanitizers.
Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
Maxdot Heart Shape Sunglasses ($8)
Whether you’re exploring the city or spending the day on the lake, these heart-shaped sunglasses will be cute AND practical. Pro tip: The dark pink variety give everything around you a fun pink hue.
Bucket Hats
Bachelorette Party Summer Bucket Hats ($13+)
Sunglasses not your style? Try a bucket hat á la Haley Lu Richardson instead!
Helpful Hangover Supplements
Liquid IV ($23/16-pack) and Emergen-C ($19/60-pack)
Don’t sleep on Liquid IV and Emergen-C! The energy slump after the first night out is REAL and you’re going to want all the supplements you can get.
Drink Pouches
XO Fetti Bling Ring Sippers ($14)
The first night of the trip tends to be lowkey as many groups will arrive to the spot at varying times. Include these pouches to get things going at the Airbnb.
Under-Eye Patches
Wander Beauty Gold Under Eye Patches ($26/6 patches)
A little self-care always goes a long way. Give everyone a little boost with these brightening and hydrating under eye patches.
Temporary Tattoos
XO Fetti Club Bride Tats ($9)
Your group will have so much fun choosing and cutting out these temporary tattoos like it’s the 2000s all over again. Let’s get those washcloths ready!
Fanny Packs
Personalized Bachelorette Fanny Pack ($7+, was $9+)
Keep the day hands-free while exploring the city with a personalized fanny pack for everyone.
Makeup Wipes
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles ($7, was $9)
Let’s face it. Some nights we might not make it all the way through washing our face but throwing in a few of these individually wrapped wipes will at least get the makeup off!
Claw Clips
LuSeren Large Hair Claw Clips ($10/8-pack, was $24/8-pack)
For those that do make it all the way to washing their face, help them keep their hair out of the way with a claw clip for everyone.
Custom Drink Tags
Custom Cloud Glass Charm ($35+)
Help everyone keep track of who’s drink is who’s with custom name tags that are on brand for the weekend.
Handwritten Note
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Break out the pen and paper and let each guest know how much it means to you that they’ve taken their time to come and celebrate you. Share a special memory of your friendship with each of them to make it extra sweet.
Follow Kelsie Connelly and all her event planning excellence on Instagram!
Be sure to share pics of your beautiful bach bags with us on Instagram!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Kelsie Connelly is a South Carolina based event planner and social media manager. She studied theatre in college, and went on to open Love Elise Events in 2022. Her work has been published in Wedding Chicks, and she spends every day dreaming up the next big thing on her docket. In her down time, you can spot her with her husband, friends, and four German Shepherds at a local brewery or brunch stop where they’re most likely working on their next project together.