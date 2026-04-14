Tax Day 2026 Freebies: Where To Get Free Donuts, Pasta, And Pastries On April 15

Something as small as a sweet treat can really help soften the blow of (cue the menacing music) doing your taxes . With the April 15 deadline looming, the easiest way to either celebrate a nice return—or wallow in stacks of paperwork—is by taking advantage of these Tax Day food deals and freebies. National favorites like Krispy Kreme, Wendy’s, KFC, and more are stepping up with some truly great discounts.

These are the top 6 Tax Day food deals to score tomorrow!

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme Customers can claim a free dozen of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed donuts with the purchase of any regular dozen on April 15, 2026. Use code TAXBREAK to secure the deal for online pick-up or delivery orders.

Wendy's Wendy's Wendy's is offering up a free 6-piece chicken nuggets with any $5 purchase through the Wendy's app on April 15.

Olive Garden Olive Garden Olive Garden's Buy One, Take One promo is here just in time for Tax Day. Available through May 3, guests can order one entrée select a second heat-at-home entrée to enjoy the following day. The first 'for here' entrée choice starts at $14.99 and includes one of these items: Rigatoni alla Vodka - NEW

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Four-Cheese Manicotti

Fettucine Alfredo (+$3)

Five-Cheese Ziti al Forno (+$4)

Lasagna Classico (+$4)

Chicken Parmigiana (+$7) The second, chilled entrée includes a choice of: Fettucine Alfredo

Five Cheese Ziti al Forno

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

KFC KFC KFC has some tasty meal deals to take advantage of this Tax Day via their all-new (and affordable!) Box Feasts. Prices start at just $7. See the full lineup below: For $7: One KFC Snacker, 5-piece nuggets, fries, and a medium drink



One KFC Snacker, 5-piece nuggets, fries, and a medium drink For $9: Two KFC Snackers, 5-piece nuggets, fries, and a medium drink

Two KFC Snackers, 5-piece nuggets, fries, and a medium drink For $11: One chicken sandwich, two tenders, fries, and a medium drink

Paris Baguette Paris Baguette Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with any beverage purchase on Tax Day, April 15. It's the perfect excuse to order a new item from the chain's new Korean BBQ menu!

Subway Subway Subway Rewards members can get BOGO free Footlongs using code FLBOGO at checkout through April 28. Plus, 1,040 random customers who use the code will get their order completely free on April 15 only.

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