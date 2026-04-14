Don’t pay full price.
Tax Day 2026 Freebies: Where To Get Free Donuts, Pasta, And Pastries On April 15
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Something as small as a sweet treat can really help soften the blow of (cue the menacing music) doing your taxes. With the April 15 deadline looming, the easiest way to either celebrate a nice return—or wallow in stacks of paperwork—is by taking advantage of these Tax Day food deals and freebies. National favorites like Krispy Kreme, Wendy’s, KFC, and more are stepping up with some truly great discounts.
These are the top 6 Tax Day food deals to score tomorrow!
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
Customers can claim a free dozen of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed donuts with the purchase of any regular dozen on April 15, 2026. Use code TAXBREAK to secure the deal for online pick-up or delivery orders.
Wendy's
Wendy's
Wendy's is offering up a free 6-piece chicken nuggets with any $5 purchase through the Wendy's app on April 15.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
Olive Garden's Buy One, Take One promo is here just in time for Tax Day. Available through May 3, guests can order one entrée select a second heat-at-home entrée to enjoy the following day.
The first 'for here' entrée choice starts at $14.99 and includes one of these items:
- Rigatoni alla Vodka - NEW
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
- Four-Cheese Manicotti
- Fettucine Alfredo (+$3)
- Five-Cheese Ziti al Forno (+$4)
- Lasagna Classico (+$4)
- Chicken Parmigiana (+$7)
The second, chilled entrée includes a choice of:
- Fettucine Alfredo
- Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
KFC
KFC
KFC has some tasty meal deals to take advantage of this Tax Day via their all-new (and affordable!) Box Feasts. Prices start at just $7. See the full lineup below:
- For $7: One KFC Snacker, 5-piece nuggets, fries, and a medium drink
- For $9: Two KFC Snackers, 5-piece nuggets, fries, and a medium drink
- For $11: One chicken sandwich, two tenders, fries, and a medium drink
Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with any beverage purchase on Tax Day, April 15. It's the perfect excuse to order a new item from the chain's new Korean BBQ menu!
Subway
Subway
Subway Rewards members can get BOGO free Footlongs using code FLBOGO at checkout through April 28. Plus, 1,040 random customers who use the code will get their order completely free on April 15 only.
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