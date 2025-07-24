Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

We can't get enough of this gal.

Elle Fanning's Crazy New Movie 'Predator: Badlands' Will Fill The 'Alien' Void

elle fanning predator badlands
20th Century Studios
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 24, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!




Elle Fanning is quickly becoming one of the busiest 20-somethings in Hollywood. Not only did her family drama Sentimental Value get a 19-minute standing ovation at Cannes, but she's currently filming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and will enter production for The Nightingale soon. And later this year, she'll start promoting her brand new sci-fi movie Predator: Badlands. This crazy movie takes us to a terrifying and wacky planet, and pairs Elle's Thia with a Predator as they embark on a wild journey.

Here's everything you need to know about Elle Fanning's Predator: Badlands, coming to theaters November 7, 2025.

Where can I watch Predator: Badlands?

predator badlands release date

20th Century Studios

Predator: Badlands is coming to theaters on November 7, 2025.

What is Predator: Badlands about?

Warrior carries a person in a post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with debris and fallen trees. predator badlands plot

20th Century Studios

Predator: Badlands follows an outcast Predator who's forced to set out on his own — that is, until he meets Thia (Elle Fanning), a whip-smart android. Together, they set out on a journey to find and battle an enemy.

The movie's part of the Predator universe, which is also connected to the Alien series, so this movie is fulfilling all of our sci-fi needs.

Who's in the Predator: Badlands cast?

The Predator: Badlands cast includes:

  • Elle Fanning as Thia: an android who joins Dek on his journey.
  • Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek: a Yautja Predator runt forced to set out on his own.

Is Predator: Badlands a sequel to Prey?

Figure holding a person in a grassy field under a cloudy sky.

20th Century Studios

Predator: Badlands isn't a direct sequel to Prey, but they both exist in the Predator universe.

Where is the Predator: Badlands set?

Woman with cracked skin stands back-to-back with an alien in a gloomy, outdoor setting.

20th Century Studios

“One of the cool things about the movie is that we’re on Yautja Prime—there’s a lot in this movie from the extended universe," Dan Trachtenberg told Bloody Disgusting in an interview. The movie was filmed in New Zealand from August to October 2024.

Are they making a Predator: Badlands movie?

Alien archer aims high-tech bow with red lasers in a dense forest.

20th Century Studios

Yes, we're getting a Predator: Badlands movie! The news was announced in 2024.

Let us know what you think of Predator: Badlands on Instagram, and check out You Won't Believe The One Reason Elle Fanning Got Passed Over For A Role for more on your fave actress!

