Sunrise on the Reaping doesn't come out until next fall, but we are more than excited to see names like Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, and Elle Fanning onscreen together (as well as Glenn Close and Billy Porter, who were just announced today!!). And Joseph revealed that the cast group chat might come together sooner rather than later.

Here's what Joseph Zada had to say about the Sunrise on the Reaping cast — and their group chat.

Who will be playing Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping? Joseph Zada will be playing Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping, and as the movie's lead, he's ready to take charge with the most important thing: a group chat. "There should be [a group chat], maybe I need to start that. I will," he exclusively tells Brit + Co in our We Were Liars interview. "I chatted to a few of them just to say hello and then I'm excited, but it's also very early days. We don't start shooting until later into the summer." Hey, it's never too early to be excited! The full cast has some incredible names, but the one I'm most excited to see has to be Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket...she definitely needs to be in that group chat too!

Who else is in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? The Sunrise on the Reaping cast includes: Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

as Haymitch Abernathy Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove

as Lenore Dove Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

as Maysilee Donner Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow

as Wyatt Callow Molly McCann as Louella McCoy

as Louella McCoy Iona Bell as Lou Lou

as Lou Lou Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

as Effie Trinket Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier

as Beetee Latier Maya Hawke as Wiress

as Wiress Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan

as Mags Flanagan Jhaleil Swaby as Panache Barker

as Panache Barker Laura Marcus as Silka Sharp

as Silka Sharp Percy Daggs IV as Ampert Latier

as Ampert Latier Rada Rae as Wellie

as Wellie Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

as Plutarch Heavensbee Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

as President Snow Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman

as Caesar Flickerman Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle

as Drusilla Sickle Billy Porter as Magno Stift

Who's in the We Were Liars cast? Jessie Redmond/Prime Video Joseph and his We Were Liars costar Esther McGregor filmed a lot of scenes with Emily Alyn Lind and Shubham Maheshwari, and they also spilled on building their bond as a quartet. "It seemed quite effortless," Esther says. "There was not much like, 'Oh my God, we have to do this work.' It was more of wanting to spend time with one another off of set and that effortlessly kind of translated to our dynamic on set." "We spent so long together, and seeing each other recently we picked right back up where we left it," Joseph adds. "We were in Halifax, Nova Scotia, so it's not exactly the busiest place. We only really had each other and we all lived in different parts of the world." "We had no one else to hang out with so we had to get along with each other," Esther jokes. "Such a bore."

Where can I watch Sunrise on the Reaping? Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to theaters November 20, 2026.

Watch We Were Liars on Prime Video, and our interviews with the cast on YouTube!

This post has been updated.