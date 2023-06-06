You Won't Believe The One Reason Elle Fanning Got Passed Over For A Role
The actress, who also starred as Sleeping Beauty in Maleficent, talks about growing up as a child star and being perceived by so many people at such a young age: "I've always been confident but of course you're growing up in the public eye...I don't feel like it damaged me but it definitely made me very aware of myself."
When she was sixteen, Elle auditioned for a father-daughter roadtrip comedy, but didn't get the part. (She also clarifies that the movie never got made).
"I was literally sixteen years old," she says, "and this person [involved with the project] said 'Oh she didn't get the father-daughter roadtrip comedy because she's 'unf*ckable.'"
Everyone around the table was completely taken aback (as was I the first time I watched it), especially since Elle emphasizes the fact that the content of the film wasn't supposed to be remotely sexual.
"[My team is] very protective, they wouldn't tell me things like this, but I heard it from an outside party," Elle also says. "That filtration system is really important because there's probably a lot more damaging comments that were said that they filtered out."
