Jenn Hyman Teaches Brit About The Psychology Of Shopping
Jenn Hyman is the CEO and co-founder of massive subscription fashion service, Rent The Runway. This week, she joins Brit and Anj to talk about the psychology of shopping. Jenn has collected incredible insights and data during her decade running Rent The Runway — so listen in to learn about how shopping trends have changed, and what the future of retail (and your closet!) will really look like!
Content Director at Brit + Co
