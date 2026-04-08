Last year was so tough that I almost thought I didn't accomplish any goals. But revisiting the beginning of my 2025 planner and gratitude journal showed me that I actually did a lot of what I intended to. However, I really want to be more intentional about my self-improvement this year.

In true book lover fashion, I have 20 books I've added to my TBR pile that'll help me reflect on my personal and professional goals. They're the most personal book picks I've shared because I know I'm not the only one who wants to live differently in 2026.

TW: Two books about healing after pregnancy loss are featured in this list.



Scroll to discover the most inspiring self-improvement books to help you live the life you deserve in 2026!

Amazon 1. Don't Overthink It by Anne Bogel Amanda Montell's The Age of Magical Overthinking because it's another much-needed reminder to stop hurting our own brains. I know some of us are worried about politics, reproductive health, inflation, and other troubling things. But we're not going to help anyone, especially ourselves, if we're consistently frozen by worst-case scenario thoughts. Don't Overthink It should be read immediately afters The Age of Magical Overthinking because it's another much-needed reminder to stop hurting our own brains. Bogel shares essential tools to help us rewire our thoughts so we're not completely consumed by 'doom-thinking,' which I think a lot of us need. Her ultimate goal? Helping us enjoy the time we're alive.

Amazon 2. The Worst Girl Gang Ever by Bex Gunn & Laura Buckingham This doesn't immediately seem like a self-improvement book, but it's worth the read. I don't know how many other women experienced a miscarriage this year, but I know I'm not the only one. Though the title seems like a funny dig at something that doesn't feel hilarious, it's really more than that. The Worst Girl Gang Ever does an amazing job of naming the confusing period that follows pregnancy loss and how lonely it can feel. It's not that other people haven't experienced it, but it operates like an 'invisible' pain. Authors Bex Gunn and Laura Buckingham know that this is a 'gang' no one would willingly sign up for, but they hold space for every emotion that surfaces. Most importantly, The Worst Girl Gang Ever is a reminder that this isn't something to feel ashamed about—that it's more common than people realize and it's possible to heal from.

Amazon 3. All the Love by Kim Hooper, Meredith Resnick, LCSW, AND Huong Diep, PsyD In case you're in need of more guidance after dealing with pregnancy loss, All the Love shares the losses author Kim Hooper experienced. With the help of licensed social worker Meredith Resnick, LCSW, and board-certified psychologist Dr. Huong Diep, PsyD, you'll find a thorough explanation of the different types of miscarriages. There's also a deep dive into the emotions and fears that may arise depending on how you felt when you first received a positive pregnancy test.

Amazon 4. Feel-Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal Dr. Ali Abdaal wants to change how you think about hustle culture. Being productive does involve work, but there's more to it than that. Simply put, Dr. Abdaal's discovered that you produce better results when you "feel good." You'll find information on: Hidden 'energizers' that make it hard for you to be productive.

'Blockers' that encourage procrastination.

'Sustainers' that side step burnout and lead to a more fulfilling life.

Amazon 5. How to Stop Breaking Your Own Heart by Meggan Roxanne Is your mind swirling from all the different messages that tell you you're supposed to be achieving multiple things at the same time? We're in the same boat then. But, what if we didn't have to feel so stressed? As someone who's struggled with her mental health, Meggan Roxanne knows what it's like to feel weighed down by life and society's demands. In How to Stop Breaking Your Own Heart, you'll learn how to: Stop letting your expectations run the show.

Create tangible boundaries.

Quit silencing your voice.

Walk into a season where self-love is the norm.

Amazon 6. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins Mel Robbins wants you to embrace two words in your life: "Let them." According to her, most of our problems stem from being worried about what everyone else thinks. You could be a people-pleaser or someone who thinks they need consistent praise to know they're on the right path. The Let Them Theory will encourage you to change your perspective about what makes you feel joyful across eight focus areas. By the end of the book, you'll be wondering why it's taken you so long to revamp your mindset.

Amazon 7. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell If you're tired of feeling like you're over-performing, Jenny Odell wrote How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy for people like us. It's meant to help us change our approach to everything from politics to the greater world we live in. But, don't think it's just an anti-capitalist manifesto. It's more about teaching us how to focus on things that aren't rooted in anything that feels distracting.

Amazon 8. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert Creatives, unite! It's about time we think about our processes. Elizabeth Gilbert wants us to spend time being inspired again, beginning with feeding our curious nature. However, this isn't just about creating art. Gilbert wants us to live big, juicy lives that feel good— if that sounds delusional, I'm not sure she'd bat an eye before telling us that's how it's supposed to feel.



Amazon 9. Love Life: How to Raise Your Standards, Find Your Person, and Live Happily (No Matter What) by Matthew Hussey 2026 is the year of letting go of limiting beliefs about romantic love so you can start dating intentionally. To help you get on the right track, I'm recommending this book. You're going to break up with your tendency to self-sabotage because you want to ruin things before the other person does. You're also going to learn how not to give too much to a person while leaving nothing for yourself. Sound familiar? Hussey knows, but has all the tools you need to tidy up your love life.

Amazon 10. Get Your Sh*t Together by Sarah Knight This book isvery straightforward. No matter how good of a person you think you are, there's probably a few habits you could stand to change. For some of us, it's our strong FOMO (even though we keep RSVP'ing 'no' to parties). For others, it's knowing your social media account isn't going to grow just because you keep looking at it. Sarah Knight wrote Get Your Sh*t Together as a way to help you clear your mind. You'll learn how to organize (not compartmentalize) things so you stop making self-deprecating jokes and live your best, clearest life.

Amazon 11. The Happy Me Project by Holly Matthews Self-improvement isn't just reserved for influencers on the internet. Holly Matthews wants you to know you can work on yourself (yes, really) in order to shape your life. After losing her husband to brain cancer, Matthews had to figure out how to raise two daughters while also taking care of herself. Once she learned how to do so, she decided to share her findings with readers in The Happy Me Project. Think of this book as a love letter from a friend who's experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Amazon 12. The Self-Love Experiment by Shannon Kaiser Is it possible to be 100% selfish? Sure, but not if we're prioritizing our mental health or looking to improve areas of our lives. Before we do any of these things, Shannon Kaiser says it's imperative that we focus on loving ourselves first. This means it's time to let go of limiting beliefs about mistakes we've made and traumas we've experienced. Any thought that makes us believe we're incapable of living a life we love while loving ourselves will be challenged as you read The Self-Love Experiment.

Amazon 13. Own Your Glow by Latham Thomas Latham Thomas is a wellness and lifestyle guru who makes it her mission to help others live lives that feel beautiful to them. She shares real examples of women who have felt stuck in their lives and offers ways for people to move through certain blockages. Some of these tips include do include lifestyle changes (yes), but that's necessary when we want to part ways with old habits. My sister gave this book to me as a My sister gave this book to me as a birthday gift when I was in my 20s and I always refer back to it when I need help moving through something difficult in my life.

Amazon 14. Emotional Detox by Sherianna Boyle, MED, CAGS We've all experienced food detoxes in our lives, but when have we engaged with something like Emotional Detox before? Wellness expert Sherianna Boyle, MED, CAGS is challenging us to to check in with ourselves emotionally and mentally because she's sure it's been a while since we've done it. Even though we don't like to think about it, we can often say and do toxic things when we're not allowing ourselves to process how we feel. It doesn't mean we're 'bad' people, but unchecked emotions can lead to a lot of unchecked movement in other areas of lives. With her C.L.E.A.N.S.E. method, Boyle teaches it's possible to reset ourselves so we can feel at ease: "Clear your pathways."

"Look inward."

"Emit positivity."

"Activate."

"Nourish."

"Surrender."

"Ease your way into your best self."

Amazon 15. Financial Feminist by Tori Dunlap Did you think it's time for us to stop talking about finances? More than ever, we need to confront our relationship with money and see what's causing us to make decisions that take more money out of our pockets. As a fan of #treatyourself culture, even I know it can be rooted in something deeper than wanting to reward ourselves. What Financial Feminist does is speak a language that doesn't punish us for wanting to have nice things. Instead, Tori Dunlap talks about how creating a budget for bills, paying back debt (hi, student loans!), savings, and things that bring you pleasure are essential for living life to the fullest.

Amazon 16. Democracy in Retrograde by Sami Sage and Emily Amick I usually shy away from talking about politics, but I'm not interested in the social awkwardness and repeat of 2016. Democracy in Retrograde challenges us to confront our uncomfortable feelings about being bombarded with divisiveness and a general lack of distrust in just about... everything. Lawyer Emily Amick and Betches cofounder Sami Sage don't want us to hide from the world. Instead, they want to equip us with tools to form real communities that can help better our country. In order to do that, we have to start reading and educating ourselves instead of solely relying on the media to tell us how to feel.This sounds rich coming from a journalist, but I spent enough time with grandparents who were easily swayed by the news to know how it can affect people's rationality. Self-improvement is amazing, but it doesn't always have to be about learning how to love yourself. Sometimes it involves learning more about the country you live in so you can be armed with knowledge when the powers that be try to make you feel like you're another uneducated citizen.

Amazon 17. It's Not Hysteria by Karen Tang, MD, MPH Am I really including another book about reproductive health? I am because having a miscarriage made me realize some people have reduced having a uterus to whether someone is giving birth or not. While owning one does include ovaries filled with eggs, there's so many other things that occur. For example, there's things like PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, cysts, and more that can affect a woman's health that people still aren't fully aware of. Dr. Karen Tang, MD, MPH wants to help change the conversation so that people are more aware of how their bodies work. Also, she's willing to shed light on how and why pelvic challenges occur and how they can be treated.

Amazon 18. Glow in the F---ing Dark by Tara Schuster Tara Schuster knows what it's like to fall apart and hit rock bottom because she's done it several times in her life. From having a tough childhood to losing the job she let define her, she's been through a lot. It wasn't until she had an "aha" moment during the 2020 pandemic that she decided to take back control of her life, so she wrote Glow in the F---ng Dark. It's full of encouraging tips about allowing ourselves to heal from painful moments so we can go on to embrace the life we deserve to live. Unlike other self-improvement books, this one reads like something your bestie is willing to drop in your group chat when she has wisdom to share.

Amazon 19. Women Living Deliciously by Florence Given There's something beautiful about a book that encourages women to live audaciously in a world that loves to silence our voices. Within the pages, Given walks through everything from shame to self-objectification to help us see ourselves clearly. If you ask me, we could use a lot more clarity about ourselves so we can stop succumbing to programming that wants to keep us mindless or insecure.



Amazon 20. Slowing Down to the Speed of Joy by Matthew Kelly Matthew Kelly was just like us—always hustling and bustling for the next best thing. It'd become second nature for him because we live in a world where everyone's busy. But one day he decided, "no more." He shares his own experiences with being 'on the go' so much and how it affected the quality of his life, but he also includes how we can break up with this unhealthy cycle.

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This post has been updated.