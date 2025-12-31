Who else is dying to see Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming Netflix adaptation of All We Ever Wanted? The nation has been collectively fangirling over the actress ever since she starred as the vastly underestimated Harvard student, Elle Woods, in Legally Blonde. Since then, she’s tackled more complex roles, as we’ve seen on The Morning Show and Big Little Lies.

She’s no stranger to dazzling audiences with her charismatic performances as well as her behind-the-scenes work. In 2016, Witherspoon launched the media company, Hello Sunshine. Since then, she’s been dedicated to bringing stories to life, specifically those written by women. With this recent news, I’m so excited to see her take on Emily Giffin’s best-selling novel.

Let’s dive into everything we know about All We Ever Wanted so far.

What Is All We Ever Wanted About? The top-selling novel has a captivating premise involving small-town scandal, lies, and betrayal. (AKA Witherspoon’s wheelhouse.) The synopsis for All We Ever Wanted reads, “One photograph, snapped in a drunken moment at a party, changes everything. As the image spreads like wildfire, the Windsor community is instantly polarized, buzzing with controversy and assigning blame.” With the small town, family drama, and secrets galore, this is definitely going to fill the void while we wait for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2. Thank you Reese!! It sounds so juicy, and I need to know more.

Is There A Trailer I Can Watch? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Unfortunately, there’s no trailer available yet since the series is still very much in the early stages of production. In the meantime, fans can read the Emily Giffin book to stay caught up before checking out the on-screen adaptation.

Who wrote All We Ever Wanted? Amazon Fans might recognize the name Emily Giffin, since she is the best-selling author of the 2004 book, Something Borrowed. The novel was later adapted into a classic romcom in 2011, starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson, and John Krasinski. While it’s been years since I’ve streamed this flick, I remember being on the edge of my seat the whole time, due to the endless plot twists and drama. With this in mind, I’m certain All We Ever Wanted will be just as captivating.

'All We Ever Wanted' Isn’t Reese Witherspoon’s First Time Behind The Camera Columbia Pictures Reese Witherspoon is well regarded by the public as a beloved actress, but in recent years, she’s also seemed to find comfort working behind the camera. She’s particularly fond of serving as an executive producer for screen adaptations of novels, which include her behind-the-scenes work on Gone Girl, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Little Fires Everywhere. In the upcoming Netflix project, Witherspoon will be serving as an executive producer once more, alongside Lauren Neustadter, Harlan Coben, and Nicola Shindler.

Who else is looking forward to the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of Emily Giffin’s novel? I know I’ll be binging the series the moment it hits the streaming service with a glass of wine and a huge bowl of popcorn. Be sure to follow Brit + Co on Instagram for more updates on the thrilling new series.