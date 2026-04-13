Everything You Missed at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas

CinemaCon is in full swing and I'm on the ground in Las Vegas covering the whole convention. In case you didn't know, CinemaCon is where all your favorite movie studios present their upcoming movie slates, and because 2026 is such a great year, that upcoming slate include Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday (just to name a few).

Without further ado, here's every announcement we got at CinemaCon 2026.

Angel Studios Angel Studios Angel Studios' line-up has some buzzy titles coming up, including Animal Farm starring Gaten Matarazzo and Iman Vellani (plus The Hunger Games' stars Woody Harrelson and Glenn Close). They're bringing us Hershey, a remake of The Angel and the Badman, Drummer Boy, and Zero AD. We're also getting Young Washington in honor of 4th of July weekend this year which tells the story of (you guessed it) a young George Washington before he was president.

Sony Pictures Classics Sony Pictures Classics Even if you don't realize it, you're probably familiar with Sony Pictures Classics (who gave us Call Me By Your Name). They're bringing us tons of new movies including I Swear, Unidentified, Bitter Christmas, and Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass. One of their new titles Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! had such an amazing quote that stopped me in my tracks: "When your heart's on fire, smoke gets in your eyes." What a line!

StudioCanal Amazon StudioCanal gave quite a remarkable presentation, where they announced Paddington 4 and a new Pippi Longstocking adaptation alongside a new Mr. Men movie and a long-awaited adaptation of The Midnight Library. There's a remake of Cliffhanger with Lily James, a new Shaun the Sheep movie, and a rerelease of Terminator 2. Their new horror branch, Sixth Dimension, includes titles like Ice Cream Man and The Mannequin. We're also getting The Custom of the Country with Sydney Sweeney, and a follow-up from Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet called Fonda. Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet is bringing us a new movie called Violette, and we'll see Luke Thompson star opposite Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman in Elsinore. The whole audience was laughing during the first footage from Everybody Wants to F—ck Me with Taron Egerton, while I was totally drawn in by Danny Boyle's new movie Ink, about the creation of The Sun tabloid in London.

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