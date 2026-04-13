Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

The movies are back and better than ever!

Everything You Missed at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas

cinemacon 2026
Angel Studios
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 13, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

CinemaCon is in full swing and I'm on the ground in Las Vegas covering the whole convention. In case you didn't know, CinemaCon is where all your favorite movie studios present their upcoming movie slates, and because 2026 is such a great year, that upcoming slate include Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday (just to name a few).

Without further ado, here's every announcement we got at CinemaCon 2026.

Angel Studios

animal farm angel studios cinemacon 2026

Angel Studios

Angel Studios' line-up has some buzzy titles coming up, including Animal Farm starring Gaten Matarazzo and Iman Vellani (plus The Hunger Games' stars Woody Harrelson and Glenn Close). They're bringing us Hershey, a remake of The Angel and the Badman, Drummer Boy, and Zero AD.

We're also getting Young Washington in honor of 4th of July weekend this year which tells the story of (you guessed it) a young George Washington before he was president.

Sony Pictures Classics

zoey deutch ben wang

Sony Pictures Classics

Even if you don't realize it, you're probably familiar with Sony Pictures Classics (who gave us Call Me By Your Name). They're bringing us tons of new movies including I Swear, Unidentified, Bitter Christmas, and Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.

One of their new titles Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! had such an amazing quote that stopped me in my tracks: "When your heart's on fire, smoke gets in your eyes." What a line!

StudioCanal

The Midnight Library

Amazon

StudioCanal gave quite a remarkable presentation, where they announced Paddington 4 and a new Pippi Longstocking adaptation alongside a new Mr. Men movie and a long-awaited adaptation of The Midnight Library. There's a remake of Cliffhanger with Lily James, a new Shaun the Sheep movie, and a rerelease of Terminator 2.

Their new horror branch, Sixth Dimension, includes titles like Ice Cream Man and The Mannequin. We're also getting The Custom of the Country with Sydney Sweeney, and a follow-up from Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet called Fonda. Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet is bringing us a new movie called Violette, and we'll see Luke Thompson star opposite Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman in Elsinore.

The whole audience was laughing during the first footage from Everybody Wants to F—ck Me with Taron Egerton, while I was totally drawn in by Danny Boyle's new movie Ink, about the creation of The Sun tabloid in London.

Stay tuned on more updates on your favorite movies by following Brit + Co on Facebook.

pop culture entertainment movies

The Latest

​Starbucks​​ Summer Menu 2026: New Tropical Refreshers, Return Of Horchata & Unicorn Cake Pop
Food News & Menu Updates

She’s Back! Starbucks Confirms The Return Of The Unicorn Cake Pop For Summer 2026

More ​Trader Joe's New Items April 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

The 9 Best New Items To Buy At Trader Joe’s (Before April Ends!)

Even More Costco New Items April 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

Run To Costco: 9 New April Drops That Are Already Flying Off Shelves

Best Frozen Cookie Dough To Buy At The Grocery Store
Desserts

6 Store-Bought Cookie Doughs That Actually Taste Gourmet

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit