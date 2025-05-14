Get ready to bend and snap like never before, because not only is Reese Witherspoon bringing us Legally Blonde 3, but a Legally Blonde TV show is also coming to Prime Video! The new TV show will serve as a spinoff of The Morning Show star's franchise from the early 2000s (plus Legally Blondes — IYKYK). Keep reading for all the important info that'll make you want to use legal jargon in everyday life ;).

Here's everything you need to know about the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, coming to Prime Video summer 2026.

Where can I watch the Legally Blonde prequel show? Metro Goldwyn Mayer Prime Video confirmed Elle will stream the summer of 2026 during their Upfront presentation on May 12. Until then, you can stream Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2, and Legally Blondes on Max as many times as you want.

Who's in Prime Video's Elle cast? Prime Video Elle Woods will be played by Lexi Minetree, and she's perfect. The rest of the Elle cast includes: Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods

What has Reese Witherspoon said about Lexi Minetree? Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon "I'm so thrilled to introduce Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods," Reese said in an Instagram post. "She is stepping into these pink shoes with so much grace, ambition and charm." On September 25, Reese Witherspoon revealed Prime Video would have an open casting call for the Legally Blonde TV show. That means anyone could audition with a very-pink online form. "Our search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON! 💖✨" Reese said on Instagram. "With our friends @primevideo we’re making the casting process totally OPEN, so you can submit your auditions at the link in my bio… I’m SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian! 💕👛🌟🎀"

Is there a Legally Blonde TV show? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Yes, a Legally Blonde TV show is coming to Prime Video! The official logline promises it "follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film." Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is behind the series. Nobody knows Legally Blonde as well as Reese, so if she has any kind of creative input, I know it's going to be a TV show worth watching!

Will Reese Witherspoon be in the Legally Blonde TV show? Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/IMDb Considering the series is a prequel, we probably won't see Reese Witherspoon back as Elle. However, I'd love for her to make a cameo! (Or Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe!) Either way, it looks like Reese will still be involved in the production of the show. “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!” Reese says in a statement to Variety. “Legally Blonde is back!”

Who's working on Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde TV show? Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPOP The new Legally Blonde TV show will reportedly be written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who developed and executive produced Gossip Girl. Legally Blonde producer Marc Platt will also work on the series alongside Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter. Creator Laura Kittrell will be showrunner and executive producer.

How old was Reese Witherspoon when she shot Legally Blonde? Vince Bucci/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon was around 24 or 25 years old when she shot the first Legally Blonde movie. Aside from the fact that Reese embodies Elle Woods better than anyone, her age works perfectly because Elle is a college senior at the beginning of the film, meaning the character is also in her early 20s.

