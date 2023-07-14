20 Books From Reese Witherspoon's Book Club List Worth Reading This Summer
I've *finally* started compiling my vacation reads. And a recent revelation by actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon is changing my perspective about reading. In her recent cover feature interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that she typically reads a book "every two days," which is mind-blowing considering her busy life.
But, it's also an admirable hobby that's since led her to create a bourgeoning book club. Since 2017, Reese has been highlighting books with women at the center, and has a good eye for stories that fit every mood. To date, her book club list has amassed over 90 titles of romantic beach reads, thrillers, and more.
Since I'm sure you and I won't be able to fit all 90 books into our summer plans, I went through the list to pick the top 20 books worth diving into. Buckle up because they're sure to take our emotions on a ride!
"Romantic Comedy" by Curtis Sittenfeld ($15, was $28)
Heartbreak has the potential to make you swear off love, which is something that late night writer Sally Milz knows all too well. She's also a firm believer in the "Danny Horst Rule," the phenomenon where average looking men exclusively date women more attractive than them — until pop star Noah Brewster shows up to host the late night show. Join her for an intoxicating love ride that makes her change her perspective.
"Where The Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens ($10, was $18)
If you love a good romance-murder mystery, you'll fall in love with Kya's story. After the town's golden boy winds up dead, everyone in town begins blaming Kya for his murder. With heartbreak and triumph woven throughout, Where The Crawdads Sing will become the summer read you can't put down.
"The House of Eve" by Sadeqa Johnson ($17, was $18)
Even when forbidden, love seems to find a way in The House of Eve. 15-year-old Ruby is set to be her family's first college attendee, until it appears a scandalous affair will bring her back into poverty. Meanwhile, Eleanor's in love with William, a member of an elite Black family in D.C. that doesn't let just anyone in. The lives of both women will collide in an unexpected way as they forge their own paths.
"The House in the Pines" by Ana Reyes ($15)
Maya witnessed her friend's sudden death in the woods seven years ago. Now, with nothing except a few hazy memories, she's determined to figure out what she saw, and who's behind it. The House In The Pines is proof that sometimes our past — and their secrets — don't stay dead.
"Tiny Beautiful Things" by Cheryl Strayed ($12, was $17)
Life can feel like a dumpster fire sometimes which is why Tiny Beautiful Things feels like a soothing hug. If you love advice columns, you'll love the beautiful compilation of questions "Dear Sugar" answers within the pages as Clare sets out to offer advice while her own life falls apart. After you read the book, check out our interview with Sarah Pidgeon, who stars in the Hulu series!
"Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng ($10, was $17)
New friends Mia and Elena are pitted against each other when everyone in town splits over a custody battle. Adapted into a mini-series on Hulu at the beginning of the pandemic, Little Fires Everywhere is a tale that shows everything isn't always what it seems, and there are always secrets to be discovered.
"Wrong Place, Wrong Time" by Gillian McAllister ($14, was $19)
Wrong Place, Wrong Time is a novel that explores the lengths a mother is willing to take to prevent her son from doing something unspeakable. Will she be able to piece together clues in time or will all hope remain lost?
"Daisy Jones and The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid ($10, was $17)
This titular novel turned Emmy award-nominated Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six explores the rise — and fall — of a legendary (and fictional) band.
"True Biz" by Sara Nović ($15, was $28)
This heartwarming book about life at the River Valley School for the Deaf, and all of its students with completely different backgrounds, will make you laugh and cry with its beautiful depiction of human connection.
"The Club" by Ellery Lloyd ($13, was $18)
If you've never liked hearing "How can you hate from outside the club? You can't even get in," you'll be glad you're not a part of this members-only society. The club has been pushed to its limit and everyone has something to hide.
"The Christie Affair" by Nina de Gramont ($10, was $18)
Nan infiltrates Agatha Christie's home in 1925, intent on luring her husband away. There's something about love, affairs, and dark secrets that make for a good read, and you won't be able to get enough of this tale where things aren't always what they seem.
"Lucky" by Marissa Stapley ($11)
"She's so lucky" ...or is she? Lucky redefines what it means to be honest when the titular character completes a million-dollar heist, and is left stranded by the very people who taught her how to scam.
"Sankofa" by Chibundu Onuzo ($14, was $18)
When Anna learns the father she never knew is still alive, she travels to West Africa in search of answers. The tale of self-discovery through one's history, as well as the themes of home and belonging, is something we all long to understand at some point.
"L.A. Weather" by María Amparo Escandón ($11, was $28)
Families can be complicated, and the Alvarados are no different. If you're looking for a little break from your own family dynamics, you'll get a kick out of reading along as they navigate evacuations, relationship problems, and their father's obsession with the Weather Channel.
"The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller ($10, was $18)
What happens when desire spills over and threatens to unravel everything two friends have built? The Paper Palace answers that as Elle must choose between continuing the life she has dedicated herself to and the life she never got to live.
"Seven Days in June" by Tia Williams ($13, was $17)
When former lovers Eva and Shane reunite in the midst of their successful literary careers, they find that their chemistry is still as strong as it used to be. But, will the flame fizzle before their lingering questions are answered or will Eva choose vulnerability before Shane disappears again?
"The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave ($13, was $18)
What would you do if your significant other disappeared without a trace, only leaving a cryptic note behind? In Hannah's case, she sets out on an unpredictable mission for answers — regardless of what lies ahead. After you read the book, check out our interview with Angourie Rice, who stars in the Apple TV+ series!
"The Sanatorium" by Sarah Pearse ($8, was $10)
Le Sommet is a sanatorium-turned-luxury hotel in the Swiss Alps. Detective Elin arrives to celebrate her estranged brother Isaac's engagement to Laure, and her discomfort turns to all-out horror when Laure goes missing.
"You Have a Match" by Emma Lord ($9, was $12)
DNA tests can reveal new information about our ancestry, but when Abby learns that she has an older sister — and that her older sister is an Instagram star — the women decide to meet up and get to the bottom of why their parents split them up in the first place.
"The Chicken Sisters" by KJ Dell'Antonia ($9, was $16)
Nothing brings families together like food and age-old rivalries, something that sisters Amanda and Mae learn firsthand when they end up on opposite sides of a cooking competition. If you love hit TV series The Bear, you'll love The Chicken Sisters.
Other Stories On Reese Witherspoon's Book Club List
- "Yellowface" by R.F. Kuang
- "Cassandra in Reverse" by Holly Smale
- "Did You Hear About Kitty Karr?" by Crystal Smith Paul
- "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah
- "The Marriage Portrait" by Maggie O'Farrell
- "Our Missing Hearts" by Celeste Ng
- "On The Rooftop" by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
- "Honey & Spice" by Bolu Babalola
- "Counterfeit" by Kirstin Chen
- "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Williams
- "Anatomy" by Dana Schwartz
- "Honor" by Thrity Umrigar
- "The Island of Missing Trees" by Elif Shafak
- "Within These Wicked Walls" by Lauren Blackwood
- "We Were Never Here" by Andrea Bartz
- "The Downstairs Girl" by Stacey Lee
- "Tokyo Ever After" by Emiko Jean
- "Northern Spy" by Flynn Berry
- "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley
- "Infinite Country" by Patricia Engel
- "Outlawed" by Anna North
- "The Light in Hidden Places" by Sharon Cameron
- "A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow" by Laura Taylor Namey
- "Group" by Christie Tate
- "Fable" by Adrienne Young
- "His Only Wife" by Peace Medie Adzo
- "Furia" by Yamile Saied Mendez
- "The Last Story of Mina Lee" by Nancy Jooyoun Kim
- "You Should See Me in a Crown" by Leah Johnson
- "Everything Inside" by Edwidge Danticat
- "I'm Still Here" by Austin Channing Brown
- "The Guest List" by Lisa Foley
- "The Henna Artist" by Alka Joshi
- "UNTAMED" by Glennon Doyle
- "The Jetsetters" by Amanda Eyre Ward
- "The Scent Keeper" by Erica Bauermeister
- "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid
- "Conviction" by Denise Mina
- "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moye
- "Fair Play" by Eve Rodsky
- "The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott
- "The Last House Guest" by Megan Miranda
- "Whisper Network" by Chandler Baker
- "The Cactus" by Sarah Haywood
- "From Scratch" by Tembi Locke
- "The Night Tiger" by Yangsze Choo
- "The Proposal" by Jasmine Guillory
- "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean
- "One Day in December" by Josie Silver
- "The Other Woman" by Sandie Jones
- "This Is How It Always Is" by Laurie Frankel
- "Still Lives" by Maria Hummel
- "Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton
- "Something in the Water" by Catherine Steadman
- "You Think It, I'll Say It" by Curtis Sittenfeld
- "Happiness" by Heather Harpham
- "Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows" by Balli Kaur Jaswal
- "The Light We Lost" by Jill Santopolo
- "Braving the Wilderness" by Brené Brown
- "The Last Mrs. Parrish" by Liv Constantine
- "The Is the Story of a Happy Marriage" by Ann Patchett
- “The Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman
- "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware
- "The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn
- "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman
Whether you want to challenge yourself to read a book every couple of days like Reese or choose a few books to get you through the summer, I'm sure you'll find titles to add to your growing library. I already have my eyes on Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and The Club by Ellery Lloyd!
Header Image via Amazon
