Spring has sprung, which means just one thing: Amazon's Big Spring Sale will be here in a blink. And while it may feel overwhelming to search those virtual aisles for the best beauty deals, we're here to make your life just a little bit easier. From luxury makeup to premium skincare to hair tools used by the pros, these viral products will most likely be marked down during Amazon's springtime sales event.

Get the Airbrushed Look With MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation by Jerome Alexande. If you want seriously flawless-looking skin, you'll need this airbrush foundation. This MagicMinerals foundation offers an ultra-light, buildable, full-coverage formula that creates a flawless and silky-smooth finish. A kabuki brush is included, and it comes with everything you need to have Hollywood celeb-level flawless skin.

Protect From the Sun's Rays. This lightweight Korean balm is a must-have for skincare. It doesn't just protect your face from the sun's harsh rays, it also nourishes and hydrates your skin, helping to reduce those fine lines and wrinkles that sun exposure causes. It's a lightweight balm that goes on smoothly and feels fantastic.

Give Sheets Masks a Break and Try a Mud Mask. The Dead Sea Mud Mask is a luxurious spa-quality skincare product that offers remarkable benefits for both the face and body. Derived from the mineral-rich mud of the Dead Sea, this mask is a potent pore reducer that effectively targets acne, blackheads, and excess oil, making it an ideal choice for all skin types. It is a must-try product, promising a radiant and blemish-free complexion.

This Dry Shampoo Will Save Your Life on Busy Days. This dry shampoo mist from R+Co is essential for busy days when you have no time to wash your hair. It's an easy and waterless way to give your locks a quick refresh while you're on the move, no matter where you are. Bonus: it smells amazing.

Clean Lashes, Happy Eyes. Keep your lash extensions looking flawless with this gentle foaming lash cleanser. It's designed to clean lashes without damaging extensions, perfect for daily maintenance. Ideal for anyone who loves the drama of lash extensions minus the hassle.

These Undereye Patches Treat Dark Circles. The concentrated, high-quality hyaluronic acid in these gel under-eye patches smoothes, firms, and hydrates skin to refresh tired eyes from the very first use. The gentle formula won't irritate the thin, sensitive skin around your eyes, and the cooling gel design feels amazing at the end of a long day.

Age Gracefully With a Retinol Eye Stick. Erase the signs of aging with the retinol eye stick, a potent solution for targeting dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles. Its powerful retinol formula rejuvenates the delicate skin around your eyes, reducing the appearance of fine lines and leaving you looking more youthful. The convenient eye brightener stick design makes application a breeze, and it's perfect for on-the-go use.

Get Younger-Looking Skin With iRestore LED Face Mask Light Therapy. Completely transform your routine with this iRestore LED face mask light therapy. There are a lot of choices for LED masks out there, but iRestore is an industry leader with 360 LEDs, which is over 2x the number of LEDs compared to other brands. This mask comes with an adjustable fit, enhanced eye protection, and a design that hovers over the face for utmost comfort.

Transform Your Eyes from Tired to Vibrant with This Eye Cream. Wake up looking refreshed with the Baebody eye cream. Whether it's those stubborn dark circles or the dreaded fine lines, this cream's got your back, promising a rejuvenated look that screams a full eight hours of sleep. A thrilled customer boasts, "Fountain of Youth?!? My wife, nearing the big 5-0, swears by it, and folks consistently guess her a decade younger."

Goodbye Beauty Blender, Hello Foundation Brush. This foundation brush is super soft and silky, and it blends foundation like a dream. The densely-packed bristles glide across your skin for non-irritating application, and it creates an airbrushed finish with a minimal amount of product.

This Deodorant Can Be Used Everywhere. Lume is making a name for itself in the beauty world. This whole body deodorant works on all the different areas of the body without the harmful additives of most store-bought deodorants.

This Shampoo That You Only See In Salons. You won't find this bottle of R+Co shampoo in stores, as it's only sold in high-end salons — and on Amazon, of course. Speaking from personal experience, it does a great job of smoothing my follicles so that when dry, my hair is almost completely frizz-free. And since it's color-safe, you don't have to worry about it washing out any dye.

This Julep Creamy Eyeshadow Stick Is Iconic. If you haven't already seen the hype around this Julep Eyeshadow Stick, it is adored by beauty bloggers everywhere because of the rich pigments and luxurious texture of the eyeshadow. It is also long-lasting, and the Champagne Shimmer is one of their best-sellers.

Unfold the Surface-Expanding Sink Topper. Surface space is often at a premium in the bathroom, especially if you have more than your fair share of accessories like hair dryers or makeup. Luckily, that's where this convenient sink topper comes into play. Unfold it and lay it over your sink to create a bunch of room for the tools of your daily routine.

This Scrub Brush Will Leave You Feeling Perfectly Fresh. It's so satisfying to really scrub deep and remove any dead skin or lingering dirt, and this dry scrub brush does it better than any other. The bonus is that it's also great for your skin.

This Makeup Brush Set Can Create Any Makeup Look. The most flawless makeup looks start at the beginning with the tools that you use. Instead of breaking the bank for the best brushes, make a stop at Amazon for this makeup brush set that will not disappoint. With twenty-two brushes to blend your foundation, apply your eyeshadow, and correct your blemishes, you will be good to go.

This Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash Smells Amazing. For the best results, turn to nature for solutions. This Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash has over 37K positive reviews raving about the results with skin ailments you can think of, from improving body odor to providing relief for athlete's foot, jock itch, ringworm, and even yeast infections. Enjoy this beautiful blend of natural tea tree, mint, and aloe.

Get More Out of Your Skincare Products With This Glow Device. This glow device helps you get the most out of your skincare routine by improving absorption, elasticity, and the appearance of pores. It has a microcurrent mode to improve the appearance of fine lines and a derma shot mode to firm up skin. This gadget also pairs with an app with easy-to-follow routines to find your glow.

The Latest Cool Girl Accessory. Forget the basic overnight pimple patches...TikTok says zits can now be an accessory with these cute yellow star shaped patches that offer the same kind of hydro technology during the day. Great for teens and the girlies who want to boldly embrace their breakouts.

This Trusty Hair Wax Stick. The famous Hair Wax Stick is ideal for achieving the trendy slick-back look and even more convenient for quick touch-ups on the go. Its non-greasy formula is versatile enough to tame flyaways or effortlessly secure a sleek updo. What's more, its compact size makes it purse-friendly, ensuring you have the power to perfect your hairstyle anytime, anywhere.

These Microfiber Turbans Are Kind To Hair. This best-selling turban is popular as the microfiber is soft on the hair and super absorbent for fast drying, cutting down on the need for hair tools like a hairdryer.

This Bar Soap That Removes Dark Spots. Kojic acid, vitamin C, retinol, and collagen are the key ingredients in this bar soap, which hydrates the skin and diminishes dark spots over time. Vegan-friendly and paraben-free, it avoids skin-stripping ingredients found in most soaps, opting instead for soothing turmeric to help deep clean and calm the skin.

Salon-Quality Nails At Home With The Nail Drill. The electric nail drill is a manicure enthusiast's dream. Adjustable speed and sanding bands allow you to achieve salon-quality nails right at home. Perfect for keeping your nails looking sharp and well-maintained.

This Rice Toner Gives You Glass Skin. Korean skincare does it again: Get the coveted glass-skin look with this milky rice toner. With plant-based ingredients, this daily toner helps balance the skin's water and oil levels for the perfect amount of glow.

This Serum To Fix Imperfections. We all know the struggle of acne marks, scars, and other textures that we can't seem to eliminate from our skin. That's why this Serum is a must-have for getting the job done and achieving glass skin. With fast-working ingredients such as retinol, this serum has got you covered.

This Serum Is a Powerhouse. Boasting vitamin C, E, and hyaluronic acid, this Serum works to hydrate your skin like never before. Whether you're looking for something that will hide your fine lines, tackle uneven skin tone, or create a brighter complexion, this serum will take care of it all.

No Touch-Ups Needed. This award-winning makeup setting spray keeps your makeup intact for up to 16 hours and is infused with vitamin C to help brighten and tighten the appearance of your skin. Simply spray all over your face as the final step of your routine, and forget about touch-ups. You'll look as good when you get home as you did when you left!

This Skin Essence For An Irresistible Glow. Treat your skin to a vacation with this Skin Essence, which is your go-to for an instant boost of hydration and glow. Ideal for achieving that sought-after glass skin look, its lightweight formula is known to leave your complexion more dewy and luminous than ever before.

This Eyeliner Doesn't Mess Around. Bring a bold pop to every look you have in mind when you invest in this eyeliner that is a game-changer. Its waterproof design makes it a go-to for running around in the summer heat or sitting poolside, ensuring nothing melts off or smudges on your skin.

A Big Jug of Retinol Cream. Retinol is another proven effective skincare ingredient. It helps with everything, including scarring, hyperpigmentation, pore size, wrinkles, and more. What's great about this jug of retinol is the amount you get for the price! For under $16, you can get 16 oz of this retinol cream.

A Cleansing Balm That Will Melt Makeup Off Your Face. You might have already seen those satisfying videos of influencers taking their makeup off with this cleansing balm that seems to melt the products off their faces. It's a gentle way to remove even the heaviest makeup without causing any irritation to your skin.

A Lip Tint With a Velvet Finish. When it comes to lip products, is there anything better than a super-pigmented, velvety pop of color? This liquid lip tint applies smoothly and lasts all day, giving your lips a velvety-smooth finish without feeling sticky or clumpy. The precision applicator lets you create your preferred look.

A Light Therapy Mask for Healing Your Skin. Give your skin the love and care it deserves when you use this light therapy face mask. Light therapy is a terrific way to help reduce and prevent wrinkles, help minimize your pores, and help prevent any moisture loss in your skin. You'll want to be sure to get your hands on this face mask this Big Spring Sale!

This Acid Spray Can Do More Than You Think. If you're someone who tends to deal with sensitive skin, this acid spray is going to be your new best friend this season. With one simple spritz, this product works to calm your irritation, reduce any redness, and promote a vibrant complexion. If that's not enough, this product also can be used as a dry scalp treatment to bring you that hair you've always dreamed of.

Get Healthy-Looking Skin With This Kombucha Cream Essence. This kombucha cream essence is made with kombucha tea, which is made from fermented black tea and is full of probiotics and vitamin B that keep your skin healthy. This potent vegan formula uses ingredients such as Camellia Sinensis Leaf Water and Extract, plus Schisandra Chinensis Fruit Extract.

Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber. This Avilana exfoliating silicone body scrubber lathers up so well that you will want to ditch your traditional loofah next time it goes moldy. This one isn't going to because it's made from silicone and is longer lasting.

This Blush to Stand Out. Every spring and summer makeup look requires a little pop of color, and this blush is the name of the game for the season. With its unique design, this product can also double as a lipstick, making it a multifunctional pick that can fit into your pocket or purse.

This Foundation Brush That Won't Miss a Spot. Blend your makeup better than you ever have before with this foundation applicator that comes with a flat top brush that can easily and evenly distribute your favorite foundation all over your skin. This brush will ensure that you don't have any streaks or marks that didn't blend, and instead, you will have flawless skin that is glowing like never before

Steam Your Eyes With This Mask. We hold a lot of stress and tension around our eyes, especially because we spend a lot of time looking intensely at screens causing eye fatigue. With these disposable steam masks, you can give your eyes a full steam treatment and help those muscles relax.

This Snail Mucin Moisturizer Will Give You The Best Glow. Don't sleep on snail mucin. This Korean skincare secret blew up on TikTok in the form of COSRX's Snail Mucin serum, and now this 92% snail mucin moisturizer is sure to follow. This all-in-one repair cream helps reduce redness, promote lasting hydration, and repair damaged skin for an overall healthy glow. This reviewer raves, "I promise you won't be disappointed!! It really works! My skin is super hydrated and even has a glow to it!"

Retinol Body Lotion. Target the crepey skin before it develops with this top-rated Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Lotion. This anti-aging cream contains

Exfoliate and Refine the Skin With Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 Amazon Clogged pores require some seriously tough skincare. If you need to exfoliate and refine your skin, try out these Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0. This product is perfect for those concerned about enlarged pores, seeking smoother skin, battling greasy skin, or troubled by blackheads and whiteheads. See it on Amazon

An Eye Cream That Works Like Magic Amazon Add this eye cream to your daily routine for a brighter and radiant look. It reduces dark circles and firms up delicate skin, perfect for a more awake look. It's a great way to give your sensitive under-eye skin some love. See it on Amazon

A Moisture Barrier Cream to Address Irritation Amazon The combination of hyaluronic acid and ceramides in this moisture barrier cream is perfect for preventing and treating irritation quickly. It helps reduce redness caused by breakouts or environmental stressors, leaving you with a glowing complexion. See it on Amazon

This Hydrating Liquid Blush Has a Buildable Color Amazon This liquid blush is a sheer formula to give you a natural flush of color with a watercolor finish. It also hydrates and plumps your skin with hyaluronic acid. The buildable creamy blush can be blended with your fingers. See it on Amazon

An Efficient Hair Straightener Brush Amazon Impress your friends with your quick getting-ready time and flawless hairstyle every day with this hair straightener brush. It works quickly and efficiently to straighten your hair in seconds. It heats up quickly and gets the job done even faster. With a ceramic coating to help prevent heat damage, you can't even tell how much you use it over time. See it on Amazon

A Precision Beauty Tool Amazon Keep your eyeliner, lip liner, and eyebrow pencils sharp and precise with this compact makeup sharpener. Its dual-sized design accommodates a variety of pencil sizes, ensuring a flawless application every time. See it on Amazon

Get Bold & Beautiful Eyes With This Shadow Palette Amazon Create stunning eye looks with this versatile palette. It includes matte, shimmer, and metallic shades that are long-lasting and blendable. ||||| CTR: 18.75% SPM: $0.0 Sale: 30% off See it on Amazon

Perfect The No Make Up Look With These Contour Sticks Amazon Do you want to perfect the 'no makeup' look? These contour sticks can help you achieve that goal. The set includes copper to bronze, rose quartz for blush along with opal to highlight. We love that the sticks contour while stimulating collagen production and skin firming with trace amounts of caffeine. See it on Amazon

This Spray Serum Made With Truffles Amazon This spray serum has become an Amazon favorite. Infused with luxurious Italian white truffle extract, this serum can be used as a toner, mist, or setting spray that instantly enhances your skin's elasticity. See it on Amazon

This Skin-Boosting Toner With Tons of Benefits Amazon This toner works as a lightweight serum that quickly absorbs into the skin, making it easy to layer with other skincare or makeup products. Formulated with six peptides, it nourishes the skin while improving elasticity, texture, redness, fine lines, and more. See it on Amazon

Get Glass Like Skin with This Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon Make your friends jealous and amazed by how smooth your skin is with this Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It's great for removing fine lines and preventing wrinkles over time. You can start seeing a difference in your skin's texture in just two weeks. It will make your skin shine without makeup and make the application even smoother and flawless. See it on Amazon

This Eyeshadow Primer for a Bold Look Amazon There's nothing worse than having your eyeliner wiped away by the end of the day. That's why this eyeshadow primer is a necessity for the warmer months. This creamy formula preps your lids, ensuring your favorite shadows stay pigmented and bold for hours. See it on Amazon

This Glow Serum to Set the Base Amazon Glow from morning to night with this glow serum that serves as a makeup primer and skincare gem all in one. This product provides your skin with deep hydration while working to create a glowy and smooth base to apply all of your makeup products. See it on Amazon

This Rosemary Spray Is A TikTok-Favorite Amazon According to TikTokers, this Rosemary Spray is the perfect way to renew your hair and add life and sparkle to its look. Beyond its primary benefits, this product is also a boon for those seeking to combat hair thinning or loss. Its lightweight formula ensures easy application and rapid absorption, leaving no residue. See it on Amazon

This White Eyeliner Is TikTok Viral Amazon Another incredible product that Alix Earle recommended to her followers was this iconic White Eyeliner. With its long-lasting formula and smooth application, you can enjoy bold, vibrant color all day or night. Whether you want a subtle, classic look or a bold, smoky finish, this gel eyeliner pencil has you covered. See it on Amazon

These Wrinkles Patches Have Been Described As a Game-Changer Amazon Forget pricey Botox or ten-step skincare regimens; these wrinkle patches may be all you need to keep the wrinkles at bay. Place on a dry forehead after cleansing and wait until the patch becomes fully dry. Customers say they've seen visible results in just a few treatments. See it on Amazon

This Dry Oil Is A Multi-Purpose Beauty Product Amazon We love a product that can do more than one thing, and this NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil is perfect for use on the skin and hair. It really locks in moisture for all-day shine. See it on Amazon

This Radiance Dual Essence Uses a Triple Snail Complex for the Ultimate Glow Amazon The Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence has two different essences, one of which boosts elasticity and hydration. The cream essence helps improve your skin’s barrier and gives it a radiant glow. It uses a triple snail complex with land snail, black mucin, golden shell mucin, and niacinamide. See it on Amazon

This Body Fragrance Has Millions Of Fans Amazon You will smell irresistible after one spritz of this Body Fragrance that is at the top of everyone's "most-wanted" list. Whether you're prepping for a day out or setting the mood for a cozy evening, this mist is a light yet luxurious option that is going to gain you compliments wherever you are headed. See it on Amazon

This Lip Set Comes With The Hottest Color Options Amazon Infuse your lips with a hydrating and luminous experience when you upgrade to this Lip Set. With six dewy colors to choose from, each shade promises to leave a long-lasting tint on your pout. The shimmering finish and velvet to matte options will leave a lasting glow. See it on Amazon

This Pore Mask for Unrecognizable Skin Amazon Formulated to refine and refresh your pores, this Pore Mask leaves your skin free from impurities with one quick use. Use this mask weekly to transform your skin into a glass-like finish that will become a complexion that you will love. See it on Amazon

This Primer and Serum Combo Lifts, Perks Up, and Revives Your Skin Amazon Buyers attest that this facial serum and illuminating makeup primer revitalizes your skin, lifts, and perks it up for a firmer, more radiant glow. “The watermelon extract in these drops is so refreshing and invigorating, and the hyaluronic acid helps to plump and smooth my skin,” wrote a five-star reviewer. See it on Amazon

The e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick Adds Blendable Color Amazon This handy makeup stick does it all. The e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick can be used on your lips, eyes, and even your cheeks for a little color boost. Not only will it save you time, but it'll also give you an enviable glow. See it on Amazon

Don't Forget A Spritz Of This OUAI Perfume Every Morning Amazon Smell good, feel good and look good everytime you spray a spritz of this OUAI perfume on to yourself. This everyday fragrance will give you that clean and fresh scent that will last you all day and night. This fragrance is safe to be used on both your skin and hair, allowing you to apply this elegant scent on to all parts of your body. See it on Amazon

Deep Cleanse With the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Amazon Indulge in the luxury of ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, a nourishing facial mask and balm that deep cleanses, leaving your skin feeling like royalty. Bid farewell to impurities and welcome a radiant complexion because clean skin is always in. See it on Amazon

This Facial Toner Brightens Overnight Amazon With unique ingredients such as Korean rice, this Facial Toner is guaranteed to leave a lasting glow like never before. Hydrating ingredients such as niacinamide work to hydrate the skin and brighten any dull spots, leaving a glass finish across your face and neck. See it on Amazon