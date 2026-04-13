This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

Between my child, my partner, my dog, and my career, my brain feels like it has 37 tabs open at all times—each one demanding creativity, focus, and time. The mental load for moms is so real.

It’s not so much the tasks themselves. It’s remembering them. Planning them. Following up. Anticipating what’s next. It’s the constant project management of life.

And it recently all caught up with me.

We had just returned from spring break, which was supposed to be a “reset,” and instead of feeling refreshed, I felt buried. My to-do list had multiplied while I was gone. Every small task felt urgent and I hit a breaking point where I thought: Something has to change.

That’s when I tried Duckbill .

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Duckbill I had heard of Duckbill before, but I’ll admit, I didn’t fully get it. Another productivity tool? Another app to organize my life? Nope. It’s an actual human. Who helps! And not in a robotic, AI-only way. A real human handles your tasks by making all the calls, booking appointments, managing logistics, syncing with your calendar, and following through until it’s done. The moment I started using it, I felt instant relief. I started unloading my to-do list and it started to bring me actual joy. It gave me time back, but also mental space. Space to think creatively, to be present with my daughter, to actually relax, without that nagging feeling that I’m forgetting something. The moment I started using it, I felt instant relief. I started unloading my to-do list and it started to bring me actual joy. It gave me time back, but also mental space. Space to think creatively, to be present with my daughter, to actually relax, without that nagging feeling that I’m forgetting something.

Handles the To-Dos You Don’t Have Time For—From Scheduling and Claims to Gifting, Groceries, and Last-Minute Fixes Duckbill Task #1: I needed a chocolate cake with vanilla frosting for 15–20 people for my partner’s birthday when we returned from our trip. And I needed it within 24 hours. Normally, this would spiral into a whole thing: scrolling reviews, calling bakeries, checking availability, coordinating pickup. Duckbill gave me two options: They could send me curated options Or they could handle everything I chose option two. I sent a quick message via the Duckbill app with what I needed—and that was it. Not a bunch of back-and-forth (just necessary updates). No mental energy spent. They handled everything. And just like that, one more thing was off my plate.

Getty Task #2: My hair stylist is great, but she’s 40 minutes away. Every appointment turns into a half-day commitment, and with my schedule, that’s not sustainable. So I asked Duckbill to find me a new stylist closer to home. Not just any stylist. I had criteria: Highly rated

Experienced

Uses eco-friendly products They didn’t just send me a list. They vetted options, found the best match, and booked my first appointment at a time that worked for me. Done. No research rabbit hole. No “I’ll deal with this later.”

Getty Task #3: Carpenter bees had taken over my backyard. And the last thing you want is bees buzzing around while you’re trying to relax. I handed it off to Duckbill. They found multiple highly rated pest control options, compared them, and booked the service for me. Again—no hours lost researching. No calls (and calls back). Just handled.

Duckbill What surprised me most about Duckbill is that it doesn’t just react to your requests, it anticipates what might make your life better and easier. For example, it provides suggestions for home repairs you might need around this season like gutter cleaning and HVAC repair. At one point, they flagged that the Sonoma International Film Festival, where I live, was happening that weekend. I had no idea. But instead of missing out (which I probably would have), I was able to quickly order a couple tickets and actually do something fun without the usual planning overwhelm.