The Perimenopause Starter Pack: 6 Things Every Woman Should Know Before It Starts





If you’ve ever found yourself wide awake at 3 a.m., wondering why your skin suddenly feels different, or why your cycle has a mind of its own—you’re not imagining things. And you’re definitely not alone.

Welcome to perimenopause. Or, more accurately, welcome to the phase most women wish someone had actually explained sooner.

Perimenopause is a gradual shift that can start as early as your late 30s. Hormones like estrogen and progesterone start fluctuating (major ups and downs), which can leave your body feeling… off. Mood changes, sleep disruptions, irregular periods, brain fog, weight gain—it’s a mix that can feel confusing and sometimes overwhelming.

That’s why we’re calling this your perimenopause starter pack, in partnership with Hers. No two experiences look exactly the same, but understanding your options, finding the right support, and knowing you’re not alone can make all the difference. From healthy weight, hair and skin to perimenopausal care, Hers offers access to personalized, 100% online support from licensed providers to help you feel your best inside and out. Start your free Hers assessment today!

Hers 1. A Reality Check (That Feels Like Relief) The biggest shift? Realizing nothing is “wrong” with you. So many women spend months (or years) thinking they’re stressed, burned out, or just not themselves anymore. In reality, your hormones are fluctuating in ways that impact everything from your mood to your sleep cycle. Think of this as your permission slip to stop toughing it out. You deserve support—and answers.

Getty 2. Expert Support (Without the Runaround) Here’s something many women don’t realize: Despite how common this phase is, not all healthcare providers are deeply trained in menopause-related care. Only about 30 percent of OB/GYN residency programs provide formal menopause training. That’s where platforms like Hers can help. Instead of navigating symptoms on your own, Hers offers access to licensed providers trained in women’s health, who evaluate what you’re experiencing and create personalized treatment plans tailored to you, if prescribed. You can relieve the symptoms of perimenopause with the right plan. And It’s all done online—starting with an intake, followed by a provider review, and, if appropriate, a plan that can include clinically prescribed treatment options delivered directly to your door. Bio treatments are similar to birth control and come in patch, pill, and cream varieties.

Kampus Production 3. A Sleep Strategy That Actually Works If sleep has suddenly started ghosting you, you’re in good company. Hormonal changes can disrupt your body’s natural rhythms, making it harder to fall asleep, or stay asleep. What helps? Consistent wind-down routines, limiting late-night scrolling (we know), and creating a bedroom setup that actually feels calming. But more importantly, recognizing that sleep issues during this phase are common. If you are experiencing hot flashes, try a cooling blanket. Hormone therapy can also significantly ease symptoms so you can feel like yourself again.

Hers 4. Skincare + Body Care That Evolves With You Perimenopause has a way of rewriting your skin’s needs overnight. Dryness, sensitivity, and that “why does nothing work anymore?” feeling are all part of the experience. This is your sign to simplify and nourish: richer moisturizers, gentle cleansers, and hydration-first routines. Diet matters, too—prioritize protein. Foods like salmon, eggs, yogurt, and leafy greens support bone health, while lean meats, fish, and nuts help maintain muscle. Fermented foods, healthy fats, and magnesium support mood and sleep. Add strength training with weights or bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, and planks to stay strong.

Getty 5. Find The Humor In It OK, some of this is frustrating. But some of it is also… kind of ridiculous that you have to laugh about it. Leaning into humor—text your group chat “is this hormones or just me?”—can make this phase feel less isolating and a lot more natural.