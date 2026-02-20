It’s 2026, and stick blush has earned its rightful place as MVP of the “lazy girl” makeup routine. The entrance of such an easy-to-use product means we no longer have to worry about dedicating extra time to a 15-step ritual to get ready for the workday. These creamy, portable formulas melt into the skin more naturally than a powder would, giving you a real glow from within when in reality all you did was apply a single swipe within seconds.

We’ve curated the best stick blushes to try in 2026, thanks to editor testing and real shopper feedback. They start at just $5 and look oh-so luxurious.

Scroll on to discover the only 6 stick blushes you need in your bag this season.

Ulta Milk Makeup Cream Blush Stick This blush stick is extremely pigmented, so a little bit goes a long way in delivering the radiance you're searching for. It also goes on with a subtle dewy effect, making for a super natural look. It's also delightfully versatile since it has plenty of staying power on the lips and eyes. All you really need for a complete 'no makeup' look is this blush stick, a clear brow gel, and a light layer of mascara. Voila.

ILIA ILIA Multi-Stick This award-winning blush stick can be used for flushed cheeks, pigmented eyes, and fuller lips, hence the name Multi-Stick. Its soft formulation layers just as well on top of makeup as it does bare skin, so it can truly be an everyday product wherever life takes you.

Ulta Versed Shade Swipe Blush Stick Versed's stick blush is infused with hydrating ingredients, so it's a great pick for those prioritizing tip-top skincare. It goes on with an effortlessly radiant finish that's easily buildable if you're seeking more color. And speaking of color, this deep, warm berry shade is the ultimate hue to take from winter to spring.

Target e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick This $5 marvel deposits the same strong color that similar high-end formats do, which is a real relief for our wallets. The formula is satisfyingly creamy and smooth so it applies with the utmost ease. Aside from putting a natural flush on your cheeks, you can also use it for your lips and eyes.

Rhode Rhode Pocket Blush Rhode's Pocket Blush is viral for a reason, and this particular shade, Toasted Teddy, is one of the best ones you can snag because it's flattering on all skin tones. It supplies that 'just sunkissed' look, even if you're wearing it in the dead of winter. If the bronze effect isn't what you're looking for, the brand carries many more shades that last all day long.

Pixi by Petra On-the-Glow Blush We love this stick blush because it expertly covers just the right surface area on the face, eliminating the need to swipe more than once or twice. The formula is silky-smooth, too, and comes with a pinch of dewiness to amp up your own glow.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.