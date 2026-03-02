Um, Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Got Married, According To Law Roach

Zendaya and Tom Holland is one celebrity engagement that broke the internet (followed up by all those pregnancy rumors) but the latest update on the couple's relationship actually comes from Z's longtime stylist Law Roach. At the 2026 Actor Awards, he told Hollywood Access that the couple already got married in secret. But is it true? Here's what we actually know.

Wait, so did Tom Holland and Zendaya actually get married?

So, yes, according to Law Roach, the couple already tied the knot. "The wedding has already happened," Law told Access Hollywood. "You missed it."

And when asked a follow up about whether that was true, Law simply said, "It's very true!"

Now, as much as I wanted to see Zendaya's wedding dress, it is so on brand for these two to get married without letting the public know. They're both so private about their personal lives, and their relationship, that it's no surprise they'd want to keep their big day out of the media. We might just have to settle for seeing Z in a wedding dress in her new movie The Drama!