OMG, Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Officially Engaged!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The 2025 Golden Globes were filled with plenty of surprises (like the fact Demi Moore won her first ever acting award?!) but one thing I never saw coming was Zendaya showing up to the red carpet with what looked like an engagement ring on THAT finger. And on January 6, TMZ confirmed Tom Holland and Z are officially engaged!
Tom recently spilled that working with The Drama actress (and simply being in her life) is "the best thing that ever happened to me." Eek! This is one celebrity couple I want to be together forever, and if you're wondering "are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?" then you've come to the right place.
Here's everything you need to know about Tom Holland & Zendaya's engagement, and Zendaya's engagement ring.
Did Tom Holland and Zendaya actually get engaged?
Tom Holland and Zendaya engagement rumors have been circulating for quite awhile, and the internet freaked out when Z showed up to last night's Golden Globes with a diamond ring on her finger. TMZ reports that Tom popped the question in between Christmas and New Year's at one of Z's family homes. Their source also says the "romantic and intimate" proposal was private between the couple — which sounds exactly like something they'd do. The source also notes that the fiancés plan to get through their impressive upcoming Hollywood schedule before wedding planning.
While the ultra-private couple hadn't announced their engagement before the awards show, one recently-engaged LA Times reporter shared a moment with the actress, and the publication reported that Zendaya showed off the ring with "jazz" fingers, and when the reporter straight-up asked if she was engaged, Z "smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."
Zendaya wore a custom orange Loui Vuitton dress to the awards show, as well as a gorgeous Bvlgari necklace with a blue Paraíba tourmaline at the center. However, the LA Times notes that Z's diamond ring was left out of the Bvlgari press release listing the rest of her jewelry.
Does Zendaya have a ring?
@sswagath tomdaya engaged ?? #tomdaya ♬ original sound - seb💖🪩🐆⚡️
Zendaya's new ring was the star of the show at the Golden Globes, and for good reason. People reports that the recent addition to Z's jewelry box looks like a Jessica McCormack 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring. The piece is "set in a Georgian style cut-down setting," (which, given Z's low-key and classy style would totally fit her vibe!) in a 18k white and yellow gold band.
In a viral TikTok, Zendaya can be seen showing off her new ring (reportedly to producer Amy Pascal) with a huge smile on her face.
Did Tom Holland and Zendaya get a house together?
A source recently told Life & Style that Tom Holland and Zendaya are "basically living like a husband and wife already."
“For Tom’s part, he’s seen up close how settling down, getting serious and having kids has changed [friend Robert Pattinson],” the source continues. “Tom wants that life for himself and Zendaya, sooner rather than later.”
Tom and Zendaya clearly enjoy life out of the spotlight and one of my favorite things is seeing this couple out for walks with Z's dog Noon! Here's hoping they'll be able to walk their dogs for as long as they both shall live. ;)
What do you think about the news Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged? Check Brit + Co for the latest updates on your favorite couples — and check out Selena Gomez's beautiful engagement ring!
This post has been updated.
