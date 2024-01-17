The Latest News On Tom Holland And Zendaya's Relationship
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If I'm completely honest, there are very few celebrity relationships I care about the way I care about Tom Holland and Zendaya. They're both power houses on their own, but together, these two actors and philanthropists are just unstoppable. They also keep their relationship pretty private. Here's the latest news on it.
The Latest News On Tom Holland And Zendaya's Relationship
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Join Spider-Man: Homecoming
Tom Holland and Zendaya met and became friends when they were cast in the MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom had already made an appearance in Captain America: Civil War, but the new Spider-Man movie was a huge deal for both Marvel fans and the couple themselves! Not only did Tom Holland and Zendaya spend time together on set, but they also hung out at the pool together during their free timeand goofed around during San Diego Comic Con.
Image via Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
November 2016 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Are On The Cover Of The Hollywood Reporter
Tom Holland and Zendaya basically broke the internet when they graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 2016 issue. The shoot was filled with plenty of classic Hollywood throwbacks, but I have always *loved* the blue dress Z wears on the cover. "Over the moon with my first cover," Tom writes on Instagram. "So grateful that I got to share it with the one and only @zendaya. Thanks mate for helping me out."
"Honored to share it with the very best...Spider-Man himself @tomholland2013," Zendaya says in her post. "Thank you for this beautiful cover @THR."
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 7, 2017 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Attend The MTV Movie And TV Awards
At the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Tom Holland and Zendaya premiered a clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming...and Tom did a flip onstage and then asked Zendaya to homecoming.
Image via Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
July 13, 2017 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Reportedly Dating
In July 2017, a source seemingly confirmed what many fans had been wondering for months: that Tom Holland and Zendaya had been dating. Considering the two other sets of Spider-Man leads (Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield) both dated, it felt like this was one relationship that was bound to happen.
"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," the insider tells People. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
"They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up," says another insider. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together."
Tom Holland and Zendaya actually took to Twitter (now X) to tackle the rumors. "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!" Zendaya says, to which Tomreplies, "Does the press tour count[?]"
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
August 8, 2017 — Zendaya Shuts Down Dating Rumors
"We are friends," Zendaya tells Variety. "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."
Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine
May 8, 2018 — Tom Holland Supports Zendaya's Iconic Met Gala Appearance
Zendaya showed up to the 2018 Met Gala (which had the theme Heavenly Bodies) as Joan of Arc, and it's quickly become one of her most iconic and recognizable carpet looks. Tom loved it just as much as we did and wrote on Instagram, "All hail the queen. Killing it mate."
Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images
July 2019 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Have A Very Chaotic Press Tour For Spider-Man: Far From Home
For Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon did dozens of junkets together, and many of the interviews have gone viral — like Tom and Jacob finally meeting their favorite Watch Mojo hostandthe cast playing games with Jimmy Kimmel. Junkets are always fun to watch, and this one is no exception!
Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
July 2, 2021 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Seen Kissing
After years of denying they were dating, Tom Holland and Zendaya really and truly broke the internet when pictures of them kissing in a car showed up on social media. This was such a vital moment that I remember exactly where I was when I found out.
"THEY ARE END GAME DREAM COUPLE," one X user tweeted. "I don't know if I want to be Tom Holland to kiss Zendaya or be Zendaya to kiss Tom Holland," another user joked.
Tom Holland and Zendaya were later seen attending a friend's wedding...and sitting very close to each other.
Image via Tom Holland/Instagram
September 1, 2021 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
On Zendaya's 25th birthday, Tom Holland posted the sweetest picture from the Spider-Man makeup trailer on Instagram. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," he says in the caption. "Gimme a call when [you're] up xxx."
Image via Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
November 17, 2021 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Open Up About Their Relationship
In an interview with GQ, Tom Holland opened up about his relationship with Zendaya and how their relationship to fame has impacted everything. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he says of their July 2 kiss. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway...We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”
“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” Zendaya agrees. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."
“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom later told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”
Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
December 15, 2021 — Zendaya Posts A Tribute To Tom Holland As Spider-Man
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, Zendaya posted a pair of photos featuring Tom in his superhero costume on set, and in a costume as a kid. "My Spider-Man," the caption reads. "I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️." Adorable!
Image via Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
February 22, 2022 — Tom Holland Says He'd Love To Be In Euphoria
Zendaya shattered records when she became the youngest person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Rue in Euphoria. Tom also made headlines related to Euphoria when he said he'd be interested in making a cameo in the series. "I would be in Euphoria. I think I would be a really good Maddy," he jokes during a BuzzFeed puppy interview. "I'm a big Euphoria fan. I love the show and I love season 2. I visited a lot while they were shooting it and I really, really enjoyed it...I would love to guest star or just be an extra in it. Or maybe I am and you just don't know."
Image via Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
April 20, 2022 — Zendaya Talks About Tom Holland's Support During Euphoria
Images via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME and Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
June 1, 2022 — Zendaya Celebrates Tom Holland's Birthday
For Tom's 26th birthday, Zendaya posted a rare photo of her with Tom, captioning the post, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
March 20, 2023 — Zendaya Wears A Ring With Tom Holland's Initials
I am always in favor of cute, meaningful, and minimalist jewelry, and apparently, Zendaya is too! When Zendaya's nail artist posted a video of the actress' new ballet pink manicure, fans quickly noticed the "TH" ring Z was wearing.
Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images
April 27, 2023 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Go To An Usher Concert
2023 was the year of concerts for everyone, including celebrities! While Zendaya attended CinemaCon to promote Dune 2, she also went to an Usher concert with Tom Holland. "Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert," Zendaya said on her Instagram story (via People).
Images via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
May 4, 2023 — Tom Holland And Zendaya Attend An NBA Game
Tom Holland and Zendaya had another date night in May, complete with the perfect athleisure, popcorn, and relaxed smiles.
Image via Xavi Torrent/Getty Images
January 12, 2024 — Tom Holland Confirms His Relationship With Zendaya Is Still Going Strong
After Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram ahead of her new movie Challengers (Blake Lively pulled a similar move before her film A Simple Favor, as did Taylor Swift before Reputation), rumors started swirling that the pair had called it quits. When asked whether they had broken up, Tom says (via TMZ), "No, absolutely not."
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 14, 2023 — Tom Holland Says He Loves Watching Spider-Man: Homecoming With Zendaya
During the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Tom Holland told Extra how much he loves rewatching his first Spider-Man movie, especially when he watches it with Z. "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he says. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”
Keep checking back here for the latest news on Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship, and see what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are up to as well!
Lead image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!