Zendaya Pregnancy Rumors Resurface After Viral Family Photo: Here's What We Actually Know

Okay so, is Zendaya pregnant? It seems like the rumor mill is always talking about our favorite A-list celebrities, and whether they're engaged, married, or expecting. And after Zendaya and Tom Holland announced their engagement (which I'm so stoked about, by the way), a lot of the couple's fans are convinced the actress is pregnant. Here's what we actually know.

The rumors first started when Zendaya stepped out for the Louis Vuitton SS26 show in October 2025. Some fans jumped on the train, tweeting, "Yup Zendaya is pregnant," while others prefer privacy. "This is weird, let’s normalize waiting for celebs to announce bc we don’t know what’s going on with her body," another user tweeted .

Zendaya, Tom Holland and his parents in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/uKoCoz58S5 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 22, 2025

A recent family photo with Tom's parents resurfaced the rumors. Zendaya's recent outfits involve a lot oversized jackets and sweatshirts, but it begs the question: is she just dressing for the cold weather? Fans are still convinced the actress will announce her pregnancy soon — maybe even at the Golden Globes on January 11, 2026.

So it's total speculation right now whether Zendaya is actually pregnant or if she just loves layers. We do know that Z loves to be cozy, and the fact that Zendaya's mother recently debunked the rumors. And aside from Tom and Zendaya's engagement, that's all we actually know for now. Either way, it's definitely up to Zendaya and Tom to announce they're expecting, if they decide to have children. And if they let us know, I'll be overjoyed.

Tom Holland reportedly wants to start a family with Z "sooner rather than later," which makes me swoon just a little bit.

“As Tom and Zendaya move closer to having a wedding next year, basically living like a husband and wife already, and continuing to book multiple film projects together,” a source tells Life & Style. “Tom wants that [family] life for himself and Zendaya, sooner rather than later.”