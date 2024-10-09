Florence Pugh Has A New Boyfriend, And No It's Not Andrew Garfield
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We can't wait to see Florence Pugh's performance tug at our heartstrings in We Live In Time — especially given all the talk about how spicy her chemistry is with Andrew Garfield. However, all this talk about chemistry has us wondering...who IS Florence dating these days, if not Andrew?
As of late, it seems like Florence is linked to fellow actor, Finn Cole. Here's everything we know so far about the alleged new couple!
Who has Florence Pugh dated before?
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Prior to now, Florence dated Zach Braff and Charlie Gooch before those relationships ultimately ended. She recently spoke to British Vogue about how much "bullying" impacted her relationship with Zach, acknowledging that during the three years they were together were "quite private" for a while. She said, "I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed.”
Now all that matters is the rumored bond she's building with Finn.
A Quick Timeline Of Florence Pugh And Finn Cole's Relationship
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
2017 — Fans Take Notice Of Florence And Finn's Friendship
Florence and Pugh have known each other for a while, but attentive fans noticed the actress began frequently supporting whatever Finn shared on Instagram beginning in 2017. Any post — from personal updates to his time on Peaky Blinders — received a like from Florence (via Cosmopolitan).
September 3, 2024 — Florence And Finn Attend The Premiere Of The Perfect Couple In London
The two showed up to the East London premiere of The Perfect Couple, and were even seen at the party following the event (via The Sun). They apparently were comfortable in each other's as they seemed to be "having a great time." At the same time, a source noticed the pair seemed to be intentional about not being "pictured or seen" together. Prior to this, Florence and Finn were seen having a good time at the Glastonbury Festival (via Daily Mail).
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
September 18, 2024 — Florence Cheekily Admits She's Seeing Someone New
Finn Cole's kept quiet about anything pertaining his relationship status, but Florence has offered a unique insight into hers without naming who she's dating. "We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster," she said (via British Vogue).
Admitting she's prone to falling head over heels in love, the actress further explained her reasoning for taking things slow. "I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that," she said.
What else has Florence Pugh starred in?
Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Florence Pugh has starred in a few groundbreaking films that have aided in her burgeoning acting career. She stunned audiences with her roles as Dani in Midsommar, Amy March in Little Women, Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Alice in Don't Worry Darling, Jean Tatlock Oppenheimer, and as Princess Irulan in Dune 2.
Where else have we seen Finn Cole?
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
In addition to starring in Peaky Blinders as Michael Grey, Finn Cole is also known for Animal Kingdom as Joshua 'J' Cody, Slaughterhouse Rulez as Don Wallace, and F9: The Fast Saga as Young Jakob.
Clearly Florence Pugh isn't ready to spill the beans about her rumored new boyfriend Finn Cole just yet, and that's okay! We'll be here waiting for the joyous day she decides to let everyone in that part of her world again.
Can't get enough of our favorite celebrity couples? Follow us on Facebook for all the best celeb news!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.