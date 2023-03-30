"Dune 2" Promises More Drama And Romance
Fans of complex world building and sweeping drama like what we've seen in The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars definitely need to check out Dune. Even if you still haven't seen the 2021 movie (starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya), it's better late then never with the sequel is coming out later this year. If Dune 2 is anything like the book, this second installment promises to have more romance and more drama — especially since we know who's joining the cast.
Is Dune 2 confirmed?
Yes, we're definitely getting a second Dune movie. Dune 2 was confirmed in October of 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What is Dune 2 about?
Dune 2 will cover the second half of the original 1960 Dune novel. After Paul (Chalamet) joins the Fremen, a group of nomads that includes Chani (Zendaya), he must choose between love and fate of the universe. Still reeling from losing his family, Paul tries to avoid the future he sees in visions.
When does Dune 2 come out?
Dune 2 is currently scheduled for this fall. According to Deadline, we shouldn't expect another Venice Film Festival premiere, but maybe we'll see the film at the New York Film Festival!
Who's starring in the movie?
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skargard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling will all return to their roles from the first film.
They'll be joined by names like Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.
Will Dune be a trilogy?
Screenwriter Jon Spaihts revealed to The Playlist that a third film has been discussed, and makes sense for the arc of the film trilogy. We are totally on board!
Check out our TikTok and Twitter for more pop culture news, and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest news on Dune 2.
Featured image via Warner Bros. Pictures/IMDB
- 12 Foodie Instagrammers Proving *Charcoal* Is THE New Coffee Trend ›
- 21 Non-Traditional Engagement Rings for the Unconventional Bride ›
- These National Margarita Day Recipes Are As Colorful As They Are Tasty ›
- 2 Quick + Easy DIY Ways to Customize Your Wedding Day Heels ›
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 Episode 9 Recap ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!