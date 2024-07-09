Florence Pugh Says Making 'We Live In Time' With Andrew Garfield Was An "Unbelievably Beautiful Experience"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield presented together at the 95th Academy Awards, the internet lost their minds!! (Including yours truly, of course). But little did we know the duo actually had a rom-com in the works. (Pugh told Jimmy Fallon that the Academy also didn't know the actors were going to be working together, which makes their presentation even more fun). Deadline announced StudioCanal's We Live In Time on March 14, 2023, and during the first week of April, we got the first set pictures of Pugh and Garfield traipsing around London. I haven't stopped thinking about it since! Here's everything you need to know about the new rom-com.
See The 'We Live In Time' Poster!
A24
The poster for Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's We Live in Time perfectly captures the cozy, warm-down-to-your-toes feeling that can come with falling in love. And with a tagline like "Every Minute Counts" (plus the fact the movie comes from Brooklyn director John Crowley), I'll definitely be in tears by the end.
"Making this movie was such an unbelievably beautiful experience," Florence Pugh says on Instagram. "I’m thrilled and proud to say that it’s nearly here for all of you to watch soon. In the meantime, here’s some pretty breadcrumbs ;)"
What is the We Live In Time release date?
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A24's We Live In Time will begin a limited theatrical run on October 11, 2024. It's one of our most-anticipated fall movies! At the New York City premiere of Dune 2 (watch our TikTok coverage here!), Florence Pugh talked about how much she loved making We Live In Time. "We just had the most beautiful time making it," she tells ET. "We made a real story about real people and I got to work with the most unbelievable actor that I feel so honored to be in his presence and shout lines back to him."
"It'll be here soon," she continues. "I'm just still in love with the process of making the movie, so I hope the people appreciate watching it."
What is We Live In Time about?
Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Almut (Pugh) is a witty and determined chef, while Tobias (Garfield) is trying to figure out his place in the world after his recent divorce. When their paths cross, their lives change forever. "Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation," according to the official synopsis. "As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."
Based on Pugh and Garfield's previous roles (plus the fact that screenwriter Nick Payne is also behind The Last Letter From Your Lover AND John Crowley also directed Brooklyn), we're confident it will be emotional. I'm going to be bringing tissues into the theater, for sure.
Who else is in the We Live In Time cast?
Image via Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI
It looks like we'll see Adam James, Aoife Hinds, Marama Corlett, and Nikhil Parmar alongside Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Alas, this viral tweetabout Paul Mescal joining the film appears to have been an April Fool's joke.
Thanks to Deadline, we know that John Crowley is directing We Live In Time, Nick Payne is writing the script, and Benedict Cumberbatch is serving as an executive producer. Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley will also produce.
Where are they filming We Live In Time?
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The cast began filming We Live In Time in April of 2023, which is PERFECT rom-com weather if you ask me! Filming for the movie mainly took place around London.
What Else Can I See Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh In?
Image via Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures
You can see Florence Pugh in A Good Person, Oppenheimer, and Dune 2. She plays Yelena Belova in Hawkeye and Black Widow (both available on Disney+), and stars in Don't Worry Darling, which you can stream on HBO Max now. She also finally took part in a Hot Ones interview!
Andrew Garfield's Under the Banner of Heaven and Spider-Man: No Way Home are streaming on Hulu and Apple TV+, respectively, and you can check out his role in Tick, Tick…Boom! on Netflix. You can also check out his 10 Essentials on British GQ's YouTube to get a glimpse into his everyday life.
Lead image via A24
