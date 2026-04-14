What We Know About The Aragorn Recasting for New 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel

The upcoming Lord of the Rings film will see a major change with one of its most pivotal cast members, according to director Andy Serkis. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum director revealed that Viggo Mortensen will not be reprising his role as Aragorn in the beloved franchise's next chapter. While Viggo Mortensen previously expressed interest, the prequel's timeline requires a younger actor for the role.

As of April 8, no official actor had been named for the role yet. But when sitting down with Screen Rant to discuss the cast shake-up, Serkis said, “I don’t know what’s out there at the moment, but I know there’s a lot of speculation, but let’s just say we are recasting the role and we are on the way to finding someone.”

Here's everything we know about The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum movie!

Getty Which Cast Members Are Returning for The Hunt for Gollum? As for the other Lord of the Rings actors? While nothing is fully confirmed, several beloved members from the original trilogy appear to be making their return for this next Middle-earth adventure. Notably, Sir Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood have both made statements that strongly imply they'll be back on the big screen for another round of Middle-earth magic. Wood told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm not able to officially say anything until it's announced, but I will say I'm thrilled with the prospect of another film … There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together … I certainly wouldn't want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I'm alive and able."

Getty McKellen dropped some not-so-subtle hints during a fan panel, saying, "I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum." He then told the audience, "I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf."

Kate Winslet Officially Cast as Female Lead in New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Getty In other exciting casting news, Kate Winslet has been confirmed as the female lead in the film, marking a reunion with producer Peter Jackson for the first time since her breakout role in 1994's Heavenly Creatures.

IMDB What Is The Hunt for Gollum About? The film, set for a December 17, 2027 release, centers around the tragic figure of Gollum, who lost everything to his all-consuming obsession with possessing the ring. Driven by a desperate need for full ownership of the most powerful object in Middle-earth, he loses his sanity and morality along the way. It's a cautionary tale about what happens when power and addiction take hold, as everything else slowly fades away. And when Gollum loses the ring and it falls into someone else's hands, Aragorn will do everything he can to track him down and ensure it never reaches the wrong ones. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in New Zealand in May 2026.

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