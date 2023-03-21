Florence Pugh Wrote And Recorded Music For "A Good Person"
Florence Pugh cannot seem to miss. With roles like Amy March in Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed 2019 Little Women and the MCU's Yelena Belova opposite Hailee Steinfeld, not to mention her viral cooking videos, Pugh constantly makes headlines for her sense of humor and amazing acting skills.
Her next project, A Good Person (premiering March 24), features yet another talent from Miss Flo: her singing voice.
Florence Pugh And Her Songwriting
In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, Pugh revealed that she wrote and recorded music for the film. "What's cool is it's the first time I've actually written a song for a character and performed a song as the character as well," she said in the interview. "Outside of the movie, I got to record them [as] me, as the creator. So when the movie comes out, my songs are going to be on the soundtrack as well. So have a little look!"
Pugh said that she was originally more of a singer-songwriter until her acting career took off, so we are super excited to hear what melodies she has up her sleeve. "I'm really excited to do it — I've been wanting to do it for ages."
Check Out Florence Pugh Singing In This Clip From "A Good Person"
Pugh already blew us away with this cover of "After Hours" by The Velvet Underground. We can't wait to hear the rest of her songs! While you wait, find more of her music on her YouTube channel, as well as her feature on Toby Sebastian's "Midnight", which released on March 1.
Check back here for her new songs when the film releases!
Watch The Trailer For "A Good Person" Here
In A Good Person, Florence Pugh plays Allison, who is recovering from an accident that claimed the life of Daniel's (Morgan Freeman) daughter. As Daniel raises his granddaughter and Allison heals, they find hope — and friendship — in the most unlikely places.
