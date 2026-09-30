Marble Hall Murders is the perfect cozy mystery to keep you company as the days get shorter and the nights get colder. If you're missing Knives Out or The Thursday Murder Club, then this is the perfect show to add to your watchlist. Here's everything you need to know about the third installment in the Susan Ryeland series, following Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders.

Keep reading for the latest update on Marble Hall Murders before the show premieres on PBS.

Where can I watch Marble Hall Murders? PBS You can watch all the episodes of Marble Hall Murders on PBS! Easy peasy.

What is Marble Hall Murders about? PBS Marble Hall Murders follows editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) who's hired to complete the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) series. But fiction turns into some pretty crazy IRL events when Susan finds herself in the middle of yet another murder case...this time as a suspect. Meanwhile, within the novel, Atticus Pünd is exploring the island of Corfu when Lady Margaret Chalfont is murdered and her family is investigated.

Who's in the Marble Hall Murders cast? PBS The Marble Hall Murders cast is pretty extensive, starring Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland, Tim McMullan as Atticus Pünd, Patricia Hodge as Miriam Crace/Lady Margaret Chalfont, Mark Bonnar as Edward Crace/Elmer Waysmith, Jamie Blackley as Eliot Crace, Daniel Cerqueira as Dr. Julian Lambert/Hector Lambrose, Harry Lloyd as Roland Crace/Robert Waysmith, and Rupert Penry-Jones as Jonathan Crace/Jeffrey Chalfont. We'll also see Anneika Rose as Emma Wardlaw, Danny Sapani as Ian Blakeney, Zubin Varla as Frederick Turner/Achilles Vassilikos, Katie Clarkson-Hill as Gillian Crace, Yasmine Al Massri as Leila Crace/Lola Chalfont, Phoenix Laroche as young Eliot Crace/Cedric Chalfont, Nia Brown as young Julia Crace, Luke Lambert as young Roland Crace, Claire Rushbrook as Katie Williams, Jorden Myrie as Matthew Flynn, Laura Rogers as Julia Crace/Judith Lyttleton, and Richard Goulding as Harry Lyttleton. The show is rounded out with Martha Lambiri as Maria Kapodistria, Manolis Emmanouel as Kristos, Alexis Georgoulis as Michalis, Ian Porter as Harrison Carter, Lydia Fleming as Sofia Androulakis, Amelia Bullmore as Elaine Clover, and Michael Maloney as Charles Clover. Talk about a stacked cast!

Where did Marble Hall Murders film? PBS Marble Hall Murders filmed around London, England and Corfu, an island in Greece. They also filmed in Dublin, Ireland. The show began filming in March 2025.

How many episodes are in Marble Hall Murders? Marble Hall Murders has six episodes total. You can watch them on the PBS Masterpiece app and the PBS app!

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