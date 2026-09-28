The 7 Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 VMAs

Here are the Worst Dressed stars on the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

The 2026 VMAs solidified the show as one that you simply can't miss. In addition to Taylor Swift premiering her "Patient Zero" music video with Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, K-Pop group BTS winning all three awards they were nominated for, and Madonna's incredible "Danceteria" performance, we got some very memorable red carpet looks. MTV's Video Music Awards have always been wacky, and even if the following outfits aren't our favorite, these stars get major points for creativity.

Chanel West Coast Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The streets are saying animal print is back in style, but this look feels a little too outdated for me. I think some leather or even a slickback could have added a more contemporary edge.

Tara Yummy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Y'all know I love a textured skirt, but this ensemble feels a little too casual. Even adding a sheath underneath the existing skirt would have made it feel a little more elevated...that being said, I need this makeup tutorial STAT.

Chris Olsen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Listen, I love Chris Olsen down BAD. But the same cannot be said for the shape of this vest. It elongates his torso and adds extra padding on his shoulders in a strange way I'm not a huge fan of.

Darlene Mitchell Frazer Harrison/Getty Images More animal print! This is another look that feels both outdated and casual. But then again, everyone knows the 2000s are back — and as a proud brown & blue gal, this color combo does scratch an itch in my brain.

Aimilios Arapoglou Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Okay I am loving the shades of green here, but if I could change one thing about the outfit, I would alter the waistline of the pants. It's just not working for me.

Jessica Golich Frazer Harrison/Getty Images There's a little too much going on here...I probably would have swapped the jacket for something more understated so the animal print could truly shine — or even ditched the jacket for some kind of sheer or studded shirt overtop of the bikini top.

Coco Mocoe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images I'm obsessed with these polka dots (it's giving Olivia Dean!!), but I would have loved to see a sheer fabric or a bow to add a different structure to the shape of the dress.

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