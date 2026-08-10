You Can Get Free Books From Amazon Publishing This Summer—Here's How

There’s something so good about accidentally finding your next favorite book when you aren't even looking. Instead of scrolling through online reviews, imagine heading out to drop off an Amazon return or grab a package and spotting a free library stocked with books just waiting to be discovered. The selection spans genres and reading tastes, giving every kind of reader a chance to find something they’ll love. Whether you're an avid reader chasing your next obsession or someone who hasn't picked up a book in months, it’s an easy, low-key way to find your next great read.

Amazon That's exactly the idea behind The Locker Library, a new collaboration between Amazon Publishing and Amazon Locker+ that turns an everyday errand into an unexpected literary adventure. At participating staffed Locker+ locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and the Boston area, you can browse a rotating collection of Amazon Publishing titles and take one home completely free — no purchase or Prime membership required. Even better? The shelves are refreshed throughout the summer, so every visit offers the chance to find something different. Whether you're returning a package, picking one up, or checking us out for the first time, you never know what book might catch your eye. Behind The Locker Library is Amazon Publishing, home to bestselling, emerging, and critically acclaimed authors across fiction, nonfiction, and children's books. With a passion for storytelling and Amazon's drive for innovation, the publisher is always finding new ways to help great stories reach readers and The Locker Library is a natural extension of that idea. By bringing books into an everyday space, Amazon Publishing is creating more opportunities for readers to discover their next favorite author when they least expect it.

Amazon The books featured in The Locker Library are a curated selection of recent Amazon Publishing releases, offering just a glimpse of the publisher's broader catalog. Across genres, including romance, mystery, fantasy, science fiction, historical fiction, and literary fiction, Amazon Publishing publishes books by authors such as Rebecca Yarros, Dean Koontz, Mindy Kaling, Colleen Hoover, Robert Dugoni, Christina Baker Kline, Devney Perry, Ali Rosen, and Tess Gerritsen, among many others. It's a reminder that there's a good chance you've already read and loved an Amazon Publishing book, even if you didn't realize it.