From 'Off Campus' To 'Emily in Paris': 20 Pop Culture Costumes Perfect For Halloween

Every year since I was old enough to choose my Halloween costume, I've gone with my current fictional character hyperfixation. We're talking Amy March from Little Women, Lucy from Narnia (twice), Belle from Beauty in the Beast (three times), and even Eurydice from Hadestown. So I know a good pop culture Halloween costume when I see it.

These 2026 pop culture costume ideas are super easy to recreate and completely recognizable—so you can skip the awkward explanations all night long.

Here are 20 iconic costumes to inspire your Halloween 'fit this year.

Emily in Paris Where can I watch Emily in Paris season 5? Netflix Channel your inner Parisian icon with a playful polka dot dress and chic white sunnies because nobody does statement-making style quite like Emily Cooper.

Zendaya in The Odyssey All Hail the Queen! Zendaya's 6 Best 'The Odyssey' Outfits Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Channel mythical glamour by pairing a flowing Greek goddess white dress with dazzling long rhinestone earrings. Finish the look by styling your hair in voluminous curls or an intricate braided crown to bring pure ethereal royalty to any Halloween party.

Devil Wears Prada Who's presenting at the SAG Awards? Image via 20th Century Fox Grab two of your besties and step out as the ultimate fashion-world power trio—Miranda, Andy, and Emily. Recreating their sleek, high-fashion look is as simple as pairing an Anthropologie black gown and vintage purse for Runway-approved style.

Glinda & Elphaba from 'Wicked' Universal Pictures My jaw literally dropped when I saw two cosplayers in full head-to-toe costumes from the new Wicked movie. And when I say full costume, I mean it — people were having to step around Glinda because her ballgown was so big! If you're not so sure about a full gown, opt for a pink corset and mini skirt for G, or a little black dress for Elphaba, instead.

'Agatha All Along' Costumes Chloe Williams/Brit + Co Agatha All Along is Marvel's newest hit show, and as a costume girlie I was so excited to see outfits from the series IRL! I was also shocked at how easy they are to recreate. Billy just wears a sweater and jeans (which you probably already have in your closet), while Agatha opts for a teal trench.

Scarlet Witch's Suit From 'WandaVision' Chloe Williams/Brit + Co And of course it wouldn't be a comic con without dozens of Scarlet Witches! Wanda Maximoff is such a beloved character, it only makes sense that fans would wear full cosplays, or turn her iconic costume into a sweater & jeans look like I did! If you're feeling crafty like me, I was inspired by @MagicWithMeg's jeans and painted the design on a pair of black jeans. The only thing you'll want to note here is that I made sure to paint white on the base before the red — it made it stand out perfectly. Obviously, I wore my Scarlet Witch shirt to meet Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen.

'Game of Thrones' Brit + Co Winterfell will never go out of style! Reuse that red cape from The Handmaid's Tale costume, or go for a leather look. Either way, you'll look very stylish.

Megan Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures One pop culture costume that made me laugh out loud was M3gan from the 2022 flick of the same name. Buying the costume dress will save you a ton of hassle (meaning you can focus on scaring your neighbors), but all you need to recreate it is a khaki mini dress.

Anne and Marilla from 'Anne of Green Gables' Ken Woroner/Netflix Anne of Green Gables is one of the stories I hold closest to my heart, and I was so excited to see a duo dressed up as Anne Shirley and Marilla Cuthbert! Especially since it's just an excuse to wear cottagecore dresses all Halloweekend long.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Costumes Allyson Riggs/A24 Everything Everywhere All At Once costumes are so easy to recreate — and this Elvis costume x pink wig combo is simply too iconic to pass up. I'll take any excuse to have a bagel in-hand.

Princess Irulan and a Sandworm from 'Dune 2' Warner Bros. Pictures Dune 2 has a lot of iconic duos. Paul and Chani, Feyd Rautha and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. But the combo I didn't expect to see at Comic Con was Princess Irulan and a sandworm. But now I need this tan dress and chainmail ASAP.

Harry Potter and Hermione Brit + Co I also saw plenty of Hogwarts students during my time at NYCC, and Harry and Hermione are always a great choice for a Halloween costume. Grab some Wizarding robes — after you figure out your house of course.

Troy and Gabriela from 'High School Musical' Disney Channel Troy and Gabriela might be the easiest couples's costume of all time. An East High jersey and a red mini dress are all you need! (Microphones not needed, but encouraged).

Cinderella Jonathan Olley/Disney The 2015 Cinderella rewired my brain, and seeing someone show up to Comic Con in Lily James' gorgeous blue ballgown rewired it all over again!! If the full gown is too much, try our easy DIY Cinderella outfit instead!

'Star Wars' Brit + Co Dressing up as a Jedi really just means wearing the most comfy Halloween costume ever. Just grab some leggings and wrap some fabric around your body and you've got an easy Rey costume for the holiday.

Baby Yoda Disney And in the Star Wars of it all, I also saw a baby dressed up as Grogu and I couldn't handle the cuteness! This onesie is a must.

The Powerpuff Girls Amazon While I saw someone rock a Powerpuff Girls tee, you can also grab a matching set in blue, green, or pink to make this costume more screen-accurate.

A Camp Half-Blood Student From 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' Matthias Clamer/Disney I'd definitely consider Percy Jackson'sCamp Half-Blood my home away from home, and if you snag this camp shirt, you can wear it all the time — not just on Halloween. Grab some cosplay armor and your favorite pair of denim shorts and you can be a camper ready to fight evil!

Check out 65+ Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas Perfect For Procrastinators for more!

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