Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

ICONIC!

From 'Off Campus' To 'Emily in Paris': 20 Pop Culture Costumes Perfect For Halloween

Four people in themed outfits: sports gear, bohemian green dress, and bunny costume.
Spirit Halloween
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 31, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Every year since I was old enough to choose my Halloween costume, I've gone with my current fictional character hyperfixation. We're talking Amy March from Little Women, Lucy from Narnia (twice), Belle from Beauty in the Beast (three times), and even Eurydice from Hadestown. So I know a good pop culture Halloween costume when I see it.

These 2026 pop culture costume ideas are super easy to recreate and completely recognizable—so you can skip the awkward explanations all night long.

Here are 20 iconic costumes to inspire your Halloween 'fit this year.

Off Campus Cast

Four people in costumes: bunny, hockey player, green dress, and letterman jacket, on pink background.

Spirit Halloween

Head to SpiritHalloween.com for the official, licensed Off Campus costume collection rolling out in Spirit stores nationwide and available online beginning today. Off Campus fans can snag:

You can also score a Top Gun Maverick costume that pairs perfectly with Allie’s Halloween costume dress. ;)

Emily in Paris

emily in paris season 5 netflixWhere can I watch Emily in Paris season 5?Netflix

Channel your inner Parisian icon with a playful polka dot dress and chic white sunnies because nobody does statement-making style quite like Emily Cooper.

Zendaya in The Odyssey

zendaya the odysseyAll Hail the Queen! Zendaya's 6 Best 'The Odyssey' OutfitsDia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Channel mythical glamour by pairing a flowing Greek goddess white dress with dazzling long rhinestone earrings. Finish the look by styling your hair in voluminous curls or an intricate braided crown to bring pure ethereal royalty to any Halloween party.

Devil Wears Prada

anne hathaway emily blunt meryl streep the devil wears pradaWho's presenting at the SAG Awards?Image via 20th Century Fox

Grab two of your besties and step out as the ultimate fashion-world power trio—Miranda, Andy, and Emily. Recreating their sleek, high-fashion look is as simple as pairing an Anthropologie black gown and vintage purse for Runway-approved style.

Glinda & Elphaba from 'Wicked'

ariana grande cynthia erivo wicked

Universal Pictures

My jaw literally dropped when I saw two cosplayers in full head-to-toe costumes from the new Wicked movie. And when I say full costume, I mean it — people were having to step around Glinda because her ballgown was so big! If you're not so sure about a full gown, opt for a pink corset and mini skirt for G, or a little black dress for Elphaba, instead.

'The Handmaid’s Tale'

the handmaid's tale costume

Brit + Co

A white cap and a red cape? Babe, it literally doesn't get easier than this.

'Agatha All Along' Costumes

agatha all along costumes

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

Agatha All Along is Marvel's newest hit show, and as a costume girlie I was so excited to see outfits from the series IRL! I was also shocked at how easy they are to recreate. Billy just wears a sweater and jeans (which you probably already have in your closet), while Agatha opts for a teal trench.

Scarlet Witch's Suit From 'WandaVision'

scarlet witch costume

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

And of course it wouldn't be a comic con without dozens of Scarlet Witches! Wanda Maximoff is such a beloved character, it only makes sense that fans would wear full cosplays, or turn her iconic costume into a sweater & jeans look like I did! If you're feeling crafty like me, I was inspired by @MagicWithMeg's jeans and painted the design on a pair of black jeans. The only thing you'll want to note here is that I made sure to paint white on the base before the red — it made it stand out perfectly.

Obviously, I wore my Scarlet Witch shirt to meet Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen.

'Game of Thrones'

game of thrones costume

Brit + Co

Winterfell will never go out of style! Reuse that red cape from The Handmaid's Tale costume, or go for a leather look. Either way, you'll look very stylish.

Megan

megan

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

One pop culture costume that made me laugh out loud was M3gan from the 2022 flick of the same name. Buying the costume dress will save you a ton of hassle (meaning you can focus on scaring your neighbors), but all you need to recreate it is a khaki mini dress.

Anne and Marilla from 'Anne of Green Gables'

halloween costumes

Ken Woroner/Netflix

Anne of Green Gables is one of the stories I hold closest to my heart, and I was so excited to see a duo dressed up as Anne Shirley and Marilla Cuthbert! Especially since it's just an excuse to wear cottagecore dresses all Halloweekend long.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Costumes

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Allyson Riggs/A24

Everything Everywhere All At Once costumes are so easy to recreate — and this Elvis costume x pink wig combo is simply too iconic to pass up. I'll take any excuse to have a bagel in-hand.

Princess Irulan and a Sandworm from 'Dune 2'

florence pugh as princess irulan

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune 2 has a lot of iconic duos. Paul and Chani, Feyd Rautha and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. But the combo I didn't expect to see at Comic Con was Princess Irulan and a sandworm. But now I need this tan dress and chainmail ASAP.

Harry Potter and Hermione

Harry Potter and Hermione diy couples costume idea pop culture costume

Brit + Co

I also saw plenty of Hogwarts students during my time at NYCC, and Harry and Hermione are always a great choice for a Halloween costume. Grab some Wizarding robes — after you figure out your house of course.

Troy and Gabriela from 'High School Musical'

Troy and Gabriela from 'High School Musical'

Disney Channel

Troy and Gabriela might be the easiest couples's costume of all time. An East High jersey and a red mini dress are all you need! (Microphones not needed, but encouraged).

Cinderella

lily james as cinderella

Jonathan Olley/Disney

The 2015 Cinderella rewired my brain, and seeing someone show up to Comic Con in Lily James' gorgeous blue ballgown rewired it all over again!! If the full gown is too much, try our easy DIY Cinderella outfit instead!

'Star Wars'

Star Wars Finn and Rey Halloween Costume

Brit + Co

Dressing up as a Jedi really just means wearing the most comfy Halloween costume ever. Just grab some leggings and wrap some fabric around your body and you've got an easy Rey costume for the holiday.

Baby Yoda

baby yoda

Disney

And in the Star Wars of it all, I also saw a baby dressed up as Grogu and I couldn't handle the cuteness! This onesie is a must.

The Powerpuff Girls

The Powerpuff Girls

Amazon

While I saw someone rock a Powerpuff Girls tee, you can also grab a matching set in blue, green, or pink to make this costume more screen-accurate.

A Camp Half-Blood Student From 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians'

percy jackson and the olympians season 2

Matthias Clamer/Disney

I'd definitely consider Percy Jackson'sCamp Half-Blood my home away from home, and if you snag this camp shirt, you can wear it all the time — not just on Halloween. Grab some cosplay armor and your favorite pair of denim shorts and you can be a camper ready to fight evil!

Check out 65+ Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas Perfect For Procrastinators for more!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

easy halloween costumesentertainmentfashionhalloween costumespop culturepop culture halloween costumesstyle

The Latest

lab-grown diamonds
Beauty News

Bougie Jewelry on a Budget: Your Guide To Lab-Grown Diamonds

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective
Sponsored

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Astrology

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

Person in a pink suit holding a colorful shopping bag, posing playfully on a pink background.
Fashion

How This Pro Helps Fashion Designers Launch Their Brands

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit