10 Best Hydrating Concealers For Mature & Dry Skin
Having dry skin + loving makeup is an unfortunate occurrence I wouldn't wish upon anyone. It's so difficult to put makeup on, and by the end of the day it's either flaking off or completely separating due to the dryness. While very frustrating at first, I've learned to find products that are targeted for my skintype, and will help to hydrate the applied areas, while not sinking into my fine lines, wrinkles, or dry patches. Let's get into my list of top 10 best concealers if you also struggle with dry or mature skin.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
She's an icon, she's a legend. This concealer is on the more expensive side, but for a reason. It's a staple concealer that will never steer you wrong, no matter what type of skin your have, but especially for mature skin. It doesn't disappear into your fine lines and wrinkles, or make them more prominent. If anything, it effortlessly blends into your skin, whilst keeping full coverage. Def a 10/10.
Tower 28 Concealer
This concealer has taken the internet by storm because of how well it brightens. It will instantly make your skin look brighter, and it gets huge bonus points for being extra hydrating. It does not cake at all whenever I've used it, and will melt into your skin so well, people will think it's skincare! Love this one!
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Concealer
This concealer is extremely hydrating while not sacrificing any longevity or staying power. It will stay on all day, but manage to hydrate your underages as well. So no creases or separating for this bad boy! I would highly recommend this one for more mature skin as well — it won't disappear into any fine lines or wrinkles.
Kosas Revealer Concealer
This is one of my all-time faves, that I only stopped using because I was buying it too much! It is one of the most creamy, and hydrating concealers I've ever used. And that means a lot coming from a severely dry skin-girly. It is so smooth, yet so long lasting, and know I'm thinking I need to go purchase it again...
Fenty Beauty Concealer
If you're in the market for a concealer that is pretty long-lasting then I would highly recommend this one by Fenty Beauty. We all know, Rihannalooks flawless in any makeup look, and this is part of her beauty secret! The concealer is what she uses for under her eyes to help hydrate and and de-puff. It's definitely a 10/10, if you couldn't tell from Rihanna's makeup looks!
e.l.f. Hydrating Concealer
We love a good drugstore find! This one is super affordable, so you don't have to worry abut using it sparingly — which I love! It also leaves a satin finish for anyone that has more mature skin, and is worried about your makeup coming across as too "cake-y." In fact, it is so hydrating, it has the word in the name.
Mabelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
It's a classic for a reason! This concealer has probably been tried by everyone who has used makeup. It was a notorious best-seller for many years, but having revisited it myself recently, I don't know why I ever stopped! It's super creamy and bendable, which is ideal for dry or mature skin. This one is also very brightening, so make sure to use it under the eyes!
Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Concealer
This product is notorious for being perfect for more mature skin. It has great reviews that rave about its ability to cover up any spots or blemishes on the face, but not at the cost of highlighting any wrinkles or fine lines from your skin. It has a really creamy texture that blends into a matte finish that isn't too drying; which is very hard to find in a concealer! This will leave it looking the same all day long!
Hourglass Vanish Concealer
I've been using this product for quite some time now, and absolutely love how long it lasts without separating or making my skin look cake-y. It manages to stay on all day but also blend into my makeup seamlessly. I'm normally very very dry and flaky, so it does a good job at keeping the areas of application moisturized while also covering them.
NYX Hydrating Concealer
One thing I love about this product is not only its smooth application, but also the fact that it's under $10! So, for only $7 you can get a product that will last a long time, not dry out your skin, and help to concealer your under-eyes and blemishes.
