Red Cup Day Is Coming Soon – Here’s How To Get Your Starbucks Freebie

Starbucks’ annual holiday tradition is coming back so soon. The coffee chain just announced the date for Red Cup Day in 2025, and if you’re looking to get your hands on an exclusive reusable red holiday cup this year, you’ll want to tap in to all the details we’ve got below.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Red Cup Day at Starbucks in 2025!

When is Red Cup Day 2025? Starbucks Red Cup Day will return to Starbucks on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

What is Red Cup Day? Starbucks Red Cup Day is an annual one-day event at Starbucks in which customers can receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage. The red cups are available on Red Cup Day only and are typically around while supplies last.



What do the red cups look like for 2025? Starbucks Starbucks hasn’t yet announced the red cup design for 2025. In the past, the designs for Starbucks’ red cups have been different every single year, though all of them are undeniably cute and festive for the holiday season. The cups of years past have featured holiday-themed motifs like ornaments, stars, and snowflakes. We’ll update you here as soon as we get a peek at the 2025 red cups!

How can I get a Starbucks red cup this year? Starbucks To get your free red cup at Starbucks starting November 13, you’ll have to order at least one handcrafted holiday beverage. The Starbucks holiday menu for 2025 has plenty of options to choose from, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, Iced Gingerbread Chai, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the iconic Eggnog Latte. Red Cup Day limits one red cup per customer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more updates from your favorite fast food destinations!