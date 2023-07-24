The Starbucks Fall Menu Leak Is Everything We Could’ve Hoped For
Fall doesn’t really start until the pumpkin spice lattes are poured — and the season may be coming sooner than you think! Rumors surrounding Starbucks’ fall 2023 menu have sparked *loads* of online excitement, and I’m one of the fall drink fanatics who’s more than ready to order a pumpkin-loaded little treat.
Famed foodie account @markie_devo leaked the news of some new potential fall drink and food items at the famous coffee chain through an Instagram post on July 23. He gave us the 4-1-1 on the Macadamia Cold Brew and Mint Java Chip Frappuccino, which was a part of Starbucks' new summer drinks,before they were even in Starbucks stores, so I’m definitely keeping my eyes peeled on this one.
Image via Starbucks
The alleged new fall drinks include some returning sips, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, plus two *new* drinks: an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. I’m truly frothing for these.
The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin (mega slay) and the Owl Cake Pop are two snacks potentially coming back to cafés this fall, too. The new menu *could* also include a new item, the Baked Apple Croissant. I'm sad to see that the rumored Starbucks fall menu omits the iconic Pumpkin Loaf, though!
Sign up for our newsletter for updates on Starbucks' fall menu and more current food news + let us know what you're hoping to see this fall in the comments!
Header image via Starbucks
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.