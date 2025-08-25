The wait is nearly over.
Pumpkin Spice Lovers! The New Starbucks Fall Menu Finally Returns Tomorrow
Whether you love it or roll your eyes at it, there’s no denying the cultural chokehold that pumpkin spice has on fall. Starbucks is (once again) kickstarting the season early – they just announced their fall menu, complete with all things seasonal. The comeback of pumpkin spice everything definitely signifies the unofficial start of the fall season, so this is great news for anyone who welcomes autumn with open arms, freshly-baked treats, and a hankering to rewatch Gilmore Girls. Alongside the PSL, Starbucks also launched a brand-new coffee drink (read my unfiltered thoughts on it here) and one new savory snack.
Scroll on for everything that just hit the Starbucks fall menu for 2025!
Returning Drinks On The Official 2025 Starbucks Fall Menu
Starbucks
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
- Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
The Brand-New Items On The Starbucks Fall Menu
Starbucks
Starbucks also added a new drink to their fall menu, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. I got to have an early taste of the beverage before it even hit menus, and I was delightfully surprised at how great it was. For those experiencing pumpkin spice burnout, I think it makes a tasty alternative that still feels undeniably fall!
Starbucks
Also hitting the Starbucks fall menu for the first time is the Italian Sausage Egg Bites. Made with crumbled Italian sausage bits, sun-dried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey jack cheese, they're a great savory option for breakfast time that's also packed with protein.
Returning Snacks On The Official 2025 Starbucks Fall Menu
Starbucks
Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop will also return to menus for 2025, representing the sweeter side of their seasonal snack offerings.
When does Starbucks' fall menu come out?
Starbucks
The Starbucks fall menu for 2025 will come out on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Mark your calendar!
More Starbucks Fall Goodness
Starbucks
If you can't seem to get enough of the Starbucks fall menu (even after it hits cafes), you're in luck: PSL vibes are already available in many grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations with items like:
- Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Non-Dairy Creamer
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer
- Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee
- Starbucks Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee (K-Cup pods, roast, and grounds varieties)
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (K-Cup pods, Nespresso for Vertuo, roast, and grounds varieties)
If these items pique your interest, try and be quick – per Starbucks, these items are only on shelves for a limited time while supplies last.
This post has been updated.