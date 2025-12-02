Starbucks Finally Brought Eggnog Back To The Holiday Menu After 4 Long Years

Bid farewell to pumpkin spice latte season – the Starbucks holiday menu has landed. Originally launched on November 6, the seasonal lineup features plenty of fan-favorite seasonal sips . But just because they've been available for a while and Red Cup Day 2025 has passed doesn't mean the festive vibes have to stop. Starting December 2, Starbucks is reviving two limited-time drinks that fans have been ever-so patiently waiting for: the Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte. Eggnog hasn't been spotted on Starbucks menus since 2021, so we're quite excited. Tasty beverages aside, Starbucks is also bringing customers an all-new merchandise drop with Roller Rabbit. Read on for more details.

The pastry case is also stocked with plenty of holiday-themed treats :

Now On The Starbucks Holiday Menu: Eggnog + Chestnut Praline

Starbucks

When does the Eggnog Latte come back? Well, Starbucks' iconic Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte are officially back on the holiday menu as of December 2!

The Eggnog Latte quietly disappeared from the Starbucks menu in 2021, but dedicated fans weren't so quiet about their disappointment after realizing it was gone. Now, it's making its grand return.

“We heard the call for eggnog loud and clear, that’s what sparked the journey,” said Erik Gomez, who works on Starbucks beverage development team. “Our mission was to bring back that nostalgic, creamy indulgence that feels like a hug in a cup – rich, velvety, and unmistakably festive.”

The Eggnog Latte features rich steamed eggnog and espresso all topped with creamy foam and a dusting of nutmeg for that classic flavor. This year, you'll also be able to order the Eggnog Latte iced or choose to add Eggnog Cream Cold Foam on any iced beverage.

Additionally, Starbucks' Chestnut Praline Latte boasts steamed milk and espresso mixed with chestnut flavors. It's topped with whipped cream and a special chestnut praline topping. It's available both hot and iced, plus you have the option to try Chestnut Praline Cold Foam and Chestnut Praline Protein Cold Foam this season.