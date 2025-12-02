You will be missed, PSL.
Starbucks Finally Brought Eggnog Back To The Holiday Menu After 4 Long Years
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Bid farewell to pumpkin spice latte season – the Starbucks holiday menu has landed. Originally launched on November 6, the seasonal lineup features plenty of fan-favorite seasonal sips. But just because they've been available for a while and Red Cup Day 2025 has passed doesn't mean the festive vibes have to stop. Starting December 2, Starbucks is reviving two limited-time drinks that fans have been ever-so patiently waiting for: the Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte. Eggnog hasn't been spotted on Starbucks menus since 2021, so we're quite excited. Tasty beverages aside, Starbucks is also bringing customers an all-new merchandise drop with Roller Rabbit. Read on for more details.
Scroll on to see everything on the Starbucks holiday menu for 2025, including details about the Eggnog Latte's grand return and Starbucks' merch collaboration with Roller Rabbit.
Meet The Starbucks Holiday Menu For 2025
Starbucks
- Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Iced Sugar Cookie Latte
- Iced Gingerbread Chai
- NEW! Polar Bear Cake Pop
- NEW! Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
- Snowman Cookie
- Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
- Cranberry Bliss Bar
Now On The Starbucks Holiday Menu: Eggnog + Chestnut Praline
Starbucks
When does the Eggnog Latte come back? Well, Starbucks' iconic Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte are officially back on the holiday menu as of December 2!
The Eggnog Latte quietly disappeared from the Starbucks menu in 2021, but dedicated fans weren't so quiet about their disappointment after realizing it was gone. Now, it's making its grand return.
“We heard the call for eggnog loud and clear, that’s what sparked the journey,” said Erik Gomez, who works on Starbucks beverage development team. “Our mission was to bring back that nostalgic, creamy indulgence that feels like a hug in a cup – rich, velvety, and unmistakably festive.”
The Eggnog Latte features rich steamed eggnog and espresso all topped with creamy foam and a dusting of nutmeg for that classic flavor. This year, you'll also be able to order the Eggnog Latte iced or choose to add Eggnog Cream Cold Foam on any iced beverage.
Additionally, Starbucks' Chestnut Praline Latte boasts steamed milk and espresso mixed with chestnut flavors. It's topped with whipped cream and a special chestnut praline topping. It's available both hot and iced, plus you have the option to try Chestnut Praline Cold Foam and Chestnut Praline Protein Cold Foam this season.
When will the 2025 Starbucks holiday menu launch?
Starbucks
The Starbucks holiday menu launched on November 6, 2025. The coffee chain also released two more beverages (the Eggnog Latte and the Chestnut Praline Latte) on December 2, 2025.
Take A Peek At Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Merch
Starbucks
A whole new lineup of Starbucks drinkware hit stores on November 6 ahead of the holiday season. Prices range from $19.95 to $39.95, making each piece a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the coffee lovers in your life. Though the adorable Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup was swiftly swiped up the day it dropped (check out our favorite alternatives here!), Starbucks also released a new line of holiday merch in collaboration with Roller Rabbit on December 2.
OMG, Starbucks x Hello Kitty Merch Is Here
Starbucks
That's right – Starbucks also released a merch collab with Hello Kitty in Starbucks coffeehouses across the U.S. and
Canada on November 6. It includes everything from cold cups and tumblers to plushes and gift cards. Everything is so cute. We can't wait to shop it!
Subscribe to our newsletter for even more food news + Starbucks updates!
This post has been updated.