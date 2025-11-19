Felicity Jones & Joel Edgerton's New Netflix Period Drama Will Hold You Over Until 'The Gilded Age' Season 4

Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton's new period drama Train Dreams finally hits Netflix this week, and it's the perfect period drama for The Gilded Age lovers. The movie is a sweeping tale of adventure and family, and if that's not enough to get you to tune in, its 98% Rotten Tomatoes score might! We have everything you need to know about the new Netflix movie so that you can sit back and enjoy this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about Train Dreams, coming to Netflix on November 21, 2025.

Where can I watch Train Dreams? Train Dreams drops on Netflix on November 21, 2025.

What is Train Dreams about? Netflix The Netflix movie, based on Denis Johnson's novella of the same name, follows Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), who works as a logger and a railroad worker in the early 1900s. Robert must come to terms with the quickly-changing world around them as he helps build the railroad system, falls in love, and begins a family. It's the kind of beautiful, epic historical drama that The Gilded Age fans will love (and not just because it's about the a family involved with the railroad).

Who's in the Train Dreams cast? Netflix The Train Dreams cast includes: Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier

as Robert Grainier Felicity Jones as Gladys Grainier

as Gladys Grainier Clifton Collins Jr. as Boomer

as Boomer Kerry Condon as Claire Thompson

as Claire Thompson William H. Macy as Arn Peeples

as Arn Peeples Paul Schneider as Apostle Frank

as Apostle Frank John Diehl as Billy

as Billy Alfred Hsing as Fu Sheng

as Fu Sheng Nathaniel Arcand as Ignatius Jack

as Ignatius Jack Johnny Arnoux as Kootenai Indian

as Kootenai Indian Will Patton as the Narrator

as the Narrator Chuck Tucker as Silent Man

as Silent Man Rob Price as Curious Logger

Where was Train Dreams filmed? Netflix Filming for Train Dreams began in Washington, in places like Spokane, in April 2024.

Is Train Dreams worth watching? Netflix Train Dreams is being heralded as one of the best movies of the year, with New York Magazine calling it "a staggering work of art" while The Wrap promises it "contains all the wondrous devastating layers of an entire life." The Playlist also says it's one of the best performances of Joel Edgerton's career. I cannot wait for this one!

What do trains symbolize in dreams? Netflix It's widely considered that if you dream about trains, it could represent a journey or transition in your life. And considering the movie is all about evolution and forward movement (both for the characters and the world at large), it seems like the title Train Dreams can be taken figuratively and literally.

