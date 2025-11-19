Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Prepare to be obsessed.

Felicity Jones & Joel Edgerton's New Netflix Period Drama Will Hold You Over Until 'The Gilded Age' Season 4

train dreams netflix movie
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 19, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton's new period drama Train Dreams finally hits Netflix this week, and it's the perfect period drama for The Gilded Age lovers. The movie is a sweeping tale of adventure and family, and if that's not enough to get you to tune in, its 98% Rotten Tomatoes score might! We have everything you need to know about the new Netflix movie so that you can sit back and enjoy this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about Train Dreams, coming to Netflix on November 21, 2025.

Where can I watch Train Dreams?

Train Dreams drops on Netflix on November 21, 2025.

What is Train Dreams about?

train dreams plot

Netflix

The Netflix movie, based on Denis Johnson's novella of the same name, follows Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), who works as a logger and a railroad worker in the early 1900s. Robert must come to terms with the quickly-changing world around them as he helps build the railroad system, falls in love, and begins a family. It's the kind of beautiful, epic historical drama that The Gilded Age fans will love (and not just because it's about the a family involved with the railroad).

Who's in the Train Dreams cast?

train dreams cast

Netflix

The Train Dreams cast includes:
  • Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier
  • Felicity Jones as Gladys Grainier
  • Clifton Collins Jr. as Boomer
  • Kerry Condon as Claire Thompson
  • William H. Macy as Arn Peeples
  • Paul Schneider as Apostle Frank
  • John Diehl as Billy
  • Alfred Hsing as Fu Sheng
  • Nathaniel Arcand as Ignatius Jack
  • Johnny Arnoux as Kootenai Indian
  • Will Patton as the Narrator
  • Chuck Tucker as Silent Man
  • Rob Price as Curious Logger

Where was Train Dreams filmed?

train dreams filming location

Netflix

Filming for Train Dreams began in Washington, in places like Spokane, in April 2024.

Is Train Dreams worth watching?

felicity jones joel edgerton

Netflix

Train Dreams is being heralded as one of the best movies of the year, with New York Magazine calling it "a staggering work of art" while The Wrap promises it "contains all the wondrous devastating layers of an entire life."

The Playlist also says it's one of the best performances of Joel Edgerton's career. I cannot wait for this one!

What do trains symbolize in dreams?

trains in dreams

Netflix

It's widely considered that if you dream about trains, it could represent a journey or transition in your life. And considering the movie is all about evolution and forward movement (both for the characters and the world at large), it seems like the title Train Dreams can be taken figuratively and literally.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more updates on all your favorite Netflix movies like Train Dreams and TV shows like The Gilded Age!

entertainmentnetflixpop culturemovies

The Latest

Christmas Movies On Prime Video 2025
Movies

Here's Every Christmas Movie You Can Stream On Prime Video In 2025

Dancing with the Stars semi finals
TV

Inside This Week's Shocking 'Dancing With The Stars' Elimination

​Costco Lobster Mac And Cheese
Food News & Menu Updates

Costco Is Selling The Ultimate Comfort Food For $6.99 & Customers Are Raving: “Highly recommend.”

Is There Going To Be A Wicked: Part 3
Movies

Is There Going To Be A 'Wicked: Part 3'? Here's What You Need To Know.

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit