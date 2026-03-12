5 Joanna Gaines Design Tips for a 2026 Home Refresh

It’s no secret that we fan-girl hard over Joanna Gaines. Between co-founding Magnolia, building out the Magnolia Network, launching new retail collections, and raising five kids, the design powerhouse somehow keeps redefining modern farmhouse style for a whole new generation of homeowners.

One project that still resonates with design lovers is her bestselling book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, which dives into how to uncover your personal aesthetic and translate it into a home that actually feels like you. In the book—and in interviews since its release—Gaines shares practical tips on everything from mixing textures and vintage finds to creating rooms that balance beauty with real-life functionality.

Here are 5 iconic design tips from Joanna Gaines.

Great Decor Doesn't Have to Cost A Lot Target Good news: those IKEA finds are still fair game when it comes to decorating. “I think there are some misconceptions out there that lead people to believe that in order to create spaces you truly love, you have to spend a fortune or have flawless taste. I don’t believe that’s true,” says Joanna Gaines. Her philosophy is refreshingly simple: great design is less about price tags and more about creating a space that reflects your personality. Mixing affordable pieces with meaningful finds—and styling them in a way that feels authentic to you—can be just as impactful as splurging on high-end décor. That's why we love her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target.

Authenticity Is Key Magnolia When it comes to what does matter, pieces that genuinely reflect who you are go a long way (according to the designer, anyway). Joanna Gaines often emphasizes that the most meaningful homes aren’t the ones filled with trendy décor, but the ones layered with personal touches—family photos, travel finds, vintage heirlooms, and objects that carry memories. “I think what matters most is that you surround yourself with things that tell your story,” she says. In other words, the goal isn’t perfection—it’s personality. When your space is filled with items that reflect your experiences, passions, and everyday life, it naturally feels warmer and more authentic. Those thoughtful details are what turn a house into a home.

Take a Chance and Have Some Fun Magnolia Maybe your attempt at a maximalist family room was a total flop… but at least you got a cool cheetah-print rug to show for it. Joanna Gaines is all for experimenting with your space instead of playing it safe. Design, after all, should feel a little playful. Trying a bold wallpaper, mixing patterns you’d normally avoid, or rearranging an entire room just to see what happens can spark creativity in ways you might not expect. Even when something doesn’t quite work, the process of experimenting often helps you discover what you do love. It’s how personal style evolves—through trial, error, and the occasional unexpected statement piece that ends up stealing the show. “Taking on a new design project or trying out something bold — even if it doesn’t work out — is not the end of the world! Because you tried, you risked, you learned — and hopefully, you had some fun along the way.”

Learn from The Pros Magnolia, Lisa Petrole The designer even features her own Waco, Texas farmhouse in the book—offering readers a refreshingly honest source of inspiration. Rather than showcasing a picture-perfect space, Joanna Gaines uses her home to illustrate how design evolves over time. “Our farmhouse represents all that I’ve learned over the years — every design failure and every win I’ve experienced along the way,” she says. For Gaines, the point isn’t perfection—it’s authenticity. Homes naturally collect layers of memories, experiments, and personal touches, and that’s exactly what makes them meaningful. Her biggest takeaway? “Our home isn’t perfect, but it’s our story that you see all around us there, which made it seem worth including in the book.”

Design Isn't All Black and White Magnolia There’s no one way to do things (even if Pinterest is telling you differently). “More than anything, I hope people will learn that good design isn’t achieved by following arbitrary guidelines or emulating a look they see in someone else’s home… What it comes down to is telling your story and incorporating the things you love into your home,” says Gaines.

Amazon If you’re looking for inspiration to refresh your own space, it’s still one of the most approachable design guides out there. And if you love Gaines’ signature cozy-yet-elevated aesthetic, you can also dive into her bestselling cookbook series, Magnolia Table, Books 1-3, which blends family recipes with the same warm, welcoming style she brings to her homes.

