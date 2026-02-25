One of the best parts of spring? Watching your whole community come back to life — neighbors out on walks, friends making plans, everyone ready to gather again. The hibernation era is officially over. Right on cue, Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia collection along with Target’s Hearth & Hand is leaning hard into soft pastels and effortless charm. From table-ready pieces to cozy living room accents, these are the spring home finds we’re currently swooning over.

Here's everything we love from the Target x Magnolia spring collection!

Target 18"x18" Basket Weave Square Throw Pillow Tan This basket-weave throw pillow (upper right) is an easy, texture-rich update for your space. The woven detail adds warmth and depth, while the earthy palette — available in tan, navy, and green — feels especially right for the season.

Target Stoneware Embossed Leaf Appetizer Plates, Set of 4 Consider your Easter desserts officially handled. This charming set of stoneware plates with a delicate embossed leaf motif works with just about any spring table setting. The glazed finish adds a polished feel, and the fact that they’re microwave and dishwasher safe makes post-celebration cleanup blissfully easy.

Target 16"x12" Spring Cottage Wall Art Instantly soften your space with a little cottagecore charm. This dreamy spring watercolor, set in a warm oak frame, brings that light, airy feel every room craves this time of year. An easy, affordable refresh that looks far more expensive than it is.

Target 16"x7.75" Ceramic Decorative Tray Green Trays are one of those underrated home essentials — perfect for corralling clutter, serving snacks, or instantly making a surface look more styled. This ceramic tray hits the sweet spot with a size and design that works just about anywhere, from your coffee table to your kitchen counter. Always a win.

Target 10" Ranunculus Artificial Flower Arrangement You really can’t do spring without flowers, and this charming ranunculus arrangement delivers all the seasonal joy — no watering required. Soft, romantic, and endlessly reusable, it’s the kind of piece you’ll happily bring out year after year for an instant refresh.

Target Stoneware Berry Serving Bowl in Peace Blue Berry season will be here before we know it, and we’re already planning how to serve the sweetest picks. This Stoneware Berry Serving Bowl is as pretty as it is practical. The charming wood-grip handle makes it perfect for passing around the table, while the built-in cutouts make rinsing fruit, washing veggies, or even straining noodles so convenient. Cute and clever.

Target Hinge Desk Table Lamp Green/Brass Good lighting is important, especially during these moody late-winter, early-spring days. Brighten your workspace in style with this hinge lamp to focus your lighting. The adjustable hinged arm and brass finish give it a polished, design-forward feel, while the green drum shade adds the perfect pop of color.

Target Ceramic Stoneware Coffee Storage Canister Keep your coffee beans looking cute on the counter with this charming farmhouse-modern canister. Made from ceramic stoneware in a soft "sour cream" hue, it features a subtle embossed “Coffee” detail. The wide opening makes refills easy, while the built-in side hook neatly holds the included wooden scoop (because little details matter!).

Target Oven Mitts Plaid Plaid for spring? Absolutely. This Oven Mitt and Potholder Set brings a cozy, classic touch to your kitchen while keeping things quietly fresh. Bonus: They’re machine washable and finished with handy hanging loops for easy storage.

Target Plaid Cloth Napkins Give your everyday table the 'special occasion' treatment with this set of 4 plaid cloth napkins. Crafted from 100% cotton, they’re soft, durable, and ready to handle inevitable spills with ease. The classic plaid pattern adds a polished yet relaxed feel that works just as beautifully for casual breakfasts as it does for dinner with guests.

