I'm a big fan of book-to-screen adaptations fan, huge, which means I literally can't get enough of all the Emily Henry movie news, The Summer I Turned Pretty movie updates, and literally any and every set photo I might come across on the internet. And author Carley Fortune gave us QUITE the update when she posted the first photo from the set of her new show, Every Year After (inspired by her hit debut novel Every Summer After). I'm not crying, you are. And the best news is, we finally have a first look at the cast!!

Here's everything we know about the Every Year After TV show, based on Carley Fortune's Every Summer After, coming to Prime Video soon.

Where can I watch Every Year After? Prime Video Every Year After premieres on Prime Video on June 10, 2026. This is literally the perfect summer watch for anyone missing TSITP or We Were Liars.

Is there an Every Summer After TV show? Prime Video Every Summer After is getting The Summer I Turned Pretty treatment thanks to a series order from Prime Video! The series will be written by showrunner Leila Gerstein (who created Hart of Dixie) and author Carley Fortune will serve as executive producer. “We are thrilled to bring the beautifully crafted story, Every Summer After, to our global Prime Video customers as Every Year After,” Amazon MGM Studios' head of TV, Vernon Sanders, told Deadline. “Carley Fortune’s wildly successful book is the perfect blend of heartfelt nostalgia and poignant romance. With Leila Gerstein’s vision the audience will go through an exploration of this remarkable narrative in a way that captures its essence and emotional depth.” “Every Summer After holds a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of readers all over the world who deeply connect with Sam and Percy’s love story,” Carley added. “I’m excited to partner with Amazon to take their journey even further—beyond the pages of the book, onto the screen, and into the hearts of audiences across the globe.”

What is Every Summer After about? Prime Video Every Summer After was published in 2022, and if you can't tell from the cover, it has the ultimate beach read vibe (even it takes place on a lake). The book takes place over six summers of the past and one weekend in the present, and follows Percy (Sadie Soverall), who hasn't been home since a single decision left her life in shambles. But when she has to return to Barry's Bay, and to Sam (Matt Cornett), she can't deny their connection — or that her mistakes are her responsibility.

Who's in the Every Year After cast? Prime Video The Every Year After cast has some incredible names, including my favorite actor from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! Here's the lineup: Sadie Soverall as Percy

as Percy Matt Cornett as Sam

as Sam Michael Bradway as Charlie

as Charlie Aurora Perrineau as Chantal

as Chantal Abigail Cowen as Delilah

as Delilah Joseph Chiu is Jordie

Where is Every Year After filming? Prime Video According to IMDb, Every Year After filmed in Vancouver and Bowen Island in Canada from June until October 2025.

Are you excited to see the Every Year After TV show? Stay tuned for the latest updates on the show, and check out This New England Road Trip Is For Gilmore Girls And The Summer I Turned Pretty Fans if you're already daydreaming about summer.

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This post has been updated.