Netflix always hits it out of the park when it comes to heartfelt family movies, and their latest flick Nonnas is no exception. It's all about family, friendships, and delicious Italian comfort food. Literally what more could you want? And the fact it's directed by The Perks of Being a Wallflower writer-director Stephen Chbosky makes me love it even more. If you love The Bear but aren't a fan of all the stress, then this Netflix movie is perfect for you.

Here's everything you need to know about streaming Nonnas on Netflix.

Where can I stream Nonnas? Netflix Nonnas is available to watch on Netflix now!

What is Nonnas? Netflix The new Netflix movie follows Joe (Vince Vaughan), who feels lost after the death of his mother. Longing to reconnect with his roots, and honor his family, he decides to open an Italian restaurant in Staten Island and hire New York Italian grandmothers as the chefs.

Who are the Nonnas in Nonnas? Netflix The Nonnas cast is truly unbeatable! Here's the lineup: Vince Vaughn as Joe: a man who loves to cook and opens Enoteca Maria in honor of his late mother.

as Joe: a man who loves to cook and opens Enoteca Maria in honor of his late mother. Linda Cardellini as Olivia: a lawyer who was Joe's crush and prom date in high school.

as Olivia: a lawyer who was Joe's crush and prom date in high school. Lorraine Bracco as Roberta: one of the Nonnas who was also Joe's mother's best friend.

as Roberta: one of the Nonnas who was also Joe's mother's best friend. Brenda Vaccaro as Antonella: a Nonna and Olivia's neighbor.

as Antonella: a Nonna and Olivia's neighbor. Susan Sarandon as Gia: Enoteca Maria's pastry chef who was Joe's mother's hairdresser.

as Gia: Enoteca Maria's pastry chef who was Joe's mother's hairdresser. Talia Shire as Teresa: another Nonna.

as Teresa: another Nonna. Joe Manganiello as Bruno: Joe's best friend since childhood.

as Bruno: Joe's best friend since childhood. Drea de Matteo as Stella: Enoteca Maria's decorator and Bruno's wife.

Is the Nonnas based on a true story? Netflix Yes, Nonnas is based on the true story of Jody Scaravella, who founded Enoteca Maria in 2007 and continues to hire grandmothers from around the world to cook their local food.

Where was Nonnas filmed? Netflix Nonnas was filmed in New Jersey in 2023, including the Paterson district, Bayonne, Elizabeth, and Edison.

Tag us with your thoughts on this Netflix movie on Facebook, and if you're loving all the food in Nonnas and The Bear, you might like Carême on Apple TV+!