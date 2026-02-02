As a Shopping Editor, I’ve tried quite a few more serums, moisturizers, hair products, and blushes than the average beauty lover has in a year alone. My bathroom counter is constantly changing with the wide range of products I’ve been lucky to test and review, and 2025 was undoubtedly full of rockstar finds.

Out of the dozens of formulas that have passed through my daily routine last year, there’s only a select few that transitioned from nothing more than a work-related experiment to an absolute essential.

Spanning across skincare, haircare, and makeup, these are the seven products that have officially earned a permanent spot on my shelf in 2026.

Meredith Holser The oh-so gentle exfoliator: Eadem Cashmere Peel Many chemical exfoliants on the market are simply way too harsh for my skin. I've tested several and just couldn't get into how red they'd make me look. Though I don't have overly-sensitive skin, I found that this gentle peel (that I discovered through an Instagram ad, of course) does wonders for refreshing my skin and drawing out small impurities. I've been using it consistently for over a year now, and I'm finally content with the reduction of bumps and texture this product has helped me with. Though meant to take it easy on your skin, I still enjoy that the AHA formula gives me that "tingling" feeling so I know it's working.

Meredith Holser My favorite barrier-protecting moisturizer: Dieux Instant Angel I'm convinced that every product Dieux makes is pure perfection. Or, at least, everything they make has been wonderfully compatible with my skin and that's why I think that. Anywho, I'm here to declare the brand's Instant Angel moisturizer as one of the best moisturizers I've tested (and I've tested many). The main thing I adore about this product is how tangible its barrier-protecting capabilities are. I can literally feel how thick and nourishing the formula is on my fingers – before I even slather it on my face. This way, I know it's going to seal in any serums and additional moisture on my skin so I wake up to nice skin sans flakes or dry patches. This cutie is safe for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic, which compels me to love it even more. The only (and very minor) complaint I have has to do with its packaging: The tube itself is made of an aluminum-feeling material that creases easily, which makes it hard to replace the cap after multiple squeezes.

Meredith Holser Stylish pimple patches: Starface Hydro-Star Play Pack Patches Despite what this poorly-timed selfie communicates, I actually get so excited to put these star-shaped pimple patches on when I'm breaking out (the not-as-exciting part). While I can appreciate the need for clear, undetectable patches, I found these to be way more effective in drawing the gunk out from my skin after months of comparing them. Even though they're definitely bold, I feel like they draw less attention to the pimples themselves unlike a clear patch would. I've been enjoying all of the playful color options in this pack, too. They provide a super fun way to spice up my look and a practical method of reducing the look of my stupid, annoying, lame, and no-good hormonal breakouts.

Meredith Holser SPF that gives me an unmatched glow: Versed Good Defense Daily Sunscreen Please believe me when I say this SPF is totally non-irritating, doesn't burn my eyes when I sweat, doesn't leave a white cast on my skin, and doesn't pill when layered with other products like moisturizer and makeup. The above points are all certifiably real, thanks to my 11-month stint with Versed's Good Defense Daily Sunscreen. I plan to use it for many, many months to come, too. That's how much I love it. Made with uncomplicated skincare ingredients, this sunscreen has proven to me that gel formulas are the right formulas for my skin. Because it's less opaque, it goes on without any detectable film or color wash, just a juicy, bright glow. It's truly motivated me to never skip SPF ever again.

Cold and dry climate-approved lip balm: Lanolips 101 Ointment As a longtime Aquaphor purist, I was initially hesitant about just how well this product could hydrate and protect my often-dry lips. Turns out, it's just as effective in banishing dry patches and flakiness as my go-to tube. In fact, I've grown to love this Lanolips ointment because it's made from ethically-sourced lanolin whereas Aquaphor is derived from petroleum. I find that its texture is noticeably thicker, too, which helps with its longevity on my lips. While I won't totally cut Aquaphor out of my routine (I still have a huge tube to go through), this Lanolips product has become a mainstay in my lip routine and I truly feel like something's missing if it's not in my purse while I'm out on the town or on my desk during the workday.

Meredith Holser All-natural salt spray my short haircut adores: Fat and the Moon Spirit and Salt Mist I recently cut my hair into what I've been calling a 'mixie' (a hybrid of mullet and pixie), and within this new world of super short strands, the very first piece of advice my hairdresser gave me was to style it with a sea salt spray. Luckily, I had this mist on-hand thanks to a product sampling opportunity. It has quickly become my sole go-to for styling. This sea salt spray is formulated with select herbs and aromatic plant extracts alongside a rich magnesium sulfate salt, which not only makes it smell like heaven, but helps my hair gain some texture and hold when it needs structure the most. The power of the mixie is that laidback, tousled look, and this mist delivers. Furthermore, it really brings out my curls that sit at the nape of my neck, which only add to my goal of lookin' cool AF.

Meredith Holser Easy blush so I look alive: Milk Makeup Cream Blush Stick I'd been neglecting this Milk Makeup blush that was sitting at the base of my makeup bag for months in favor of my other favorite cream blush from Undone Beauty that's since sold out. I'm now regretting that I wasn't using it more consistently throughout 2025 because it's so freakin' easy to apply and always gives me a natural glow. This 'swipe on and blend' formula is nicely compatible with my daily skincare stack and never pills. Plus, after a days' worth of wear, I still find that plenty of my first application stays on. I especially love the compact size so I can bring it with me in my purse for touch-ups.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more editor-approved products across beauty, fashion, home, and food!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.