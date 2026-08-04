Rebecca Yarros Gave Us the BEST Update on the 'Fourth Wing' Show — Here's When You Can Expect to Watch It​

There's a new Fourth Wing book called Threshing Day on the horizon. But at the midnight launch party for the latest Fourth Wing book, Onyx Storm, Rebecca Yarros shared an unexpected update on the Fourth Wing show — and it's literally the best news any lover of the series could have hoped for.

Here's what Rebecca Yarros had to say about the Fourth Wing show the day Onyx Storm was published.

Rebecca Yarros loved the 'Fourth Wing' scripts so much, she was kicking her feet! #rebeccayarros #onyxstorm #ironflame #booktok ♬ original sound - sab @sabteenwitxh rebecca yarros talks about the fourth wing tv series at the midnight release party for onyx storm at the grove #fourthwing On January 2025, Rebecca Yarros revealed that she'd read the scripts for the upcoming show, and that she loved them. Considering she's the author who created the story, this is literally such a huge deal. And it's the best update I could have asked for! "I've read two versions of the script now," she shared at the time. "I was scared, I was super scared to read it. I think when you hand somebody your baby and they say, 'Tell me what you think is important in here,' you're kind of like, 'It's all important'!" But despite her hesitation, the scripts surpassed her expectations. "I kicked my feet the entire time," she continued. "I love it. [They've] done such an amazing job capturing everyone's voice and the dialogue that you guys love, and just the energy and spirit of the book — I could not be any happier."

And we could see the 'Fourth Wing' show in 2028! Amazon If you're wondering "When will the Fourth Wing show be released?" you're definitely not alone. Well there's another high fantasy show on Prime that could give us clues to the new series. Prime Video's Wheel of Time ran from 2021-2025, and the show was in development for around a year by the time Amazon greenlit it in October 2018. Rosamund Pike was cast as the lead actor in June 2019 and the show officially premiered in November 2021. Following that same framework, if the Fourth Wing show was just greenlit in May 2026, we could see cast announcements by the beginning of 2027 if not the end of this year. But that's just one step, and given all the production and post-production that still has to happen, it could be 2028 or 2029 when the show drops. Of course, this isn't confirmed, but I always like having an idea of what to expect!

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