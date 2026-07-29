Feeding your baby isn't about sticking to one perfect plan—it is about finding what works for your baby, your family, and your own well-being. I ran into some unexpected challenges with breastfeeding and eventually settled into a combination of breastfeeding and formula feeding. But I soon realized that not all formulas are created equal.

Whether you’re exclusively formula feeding, combo feeding, or simply looking for a reliable backup to keep in the pantry, making a change can feel like a big decision. Here is what is often helpful to know before starting that journey.

Getty 1. Quality matters, and it's worth knowing what you're feeding your baby. When I started comparing formulas, I found myself reading ingredient lists more carefully than ever before. I wanted something thoughtfully made, science-backed, and produced with high standards.

Bobbie Bobbie 's organic, European-style infant formulas checked all of those boxes. Their Organic Whole Milk and Organic Gentle are designed for different feeding needs, and made with high-quality ingredients and rigorous safety standards. Three out of four of their formulas are USDA Organic and EU Organic certified, all formulas have earned both the Clean Label Project Purity Award and the Clean Label Project Certified Pesticide-Free certification, and every single batch goes through more than 2,000 safety and quality checks before leaving its U.S. manufacturing facility. That kind of transparency gave me real peace of mind. It's reassuring to know they've also earned recognition from both Babylist, which named Bobbie its 2025 Top Choice Organic Formula, and Consumer Reports, which selected Bobbie as a 2026 Top Choice.*

Getty 2. There's no "right" feeding journey. One of the biggest surprises of new parenthood is that almost no one's feeding journey looks exactly the way they imagined. Maybe you're returning to work. Maybe, like me, breastfeeding has been more challenging than expected. Or maybe formula has been your plan from the beginning. All of those paths are valid. That's one of the reasons I appreciated learning about Bobbie. Instead of promoting one feeding method over another, they embrace every family's unique journey. Along with organic infant formulas, Bobbie offers free, expert-led lactation support classes and combo feeding seminars, so parents have resources no matter how they choose to feed their baby.

Getty 3. Your baby's needs may change over time. Babies grow quickly, and what works beautifully during one stage may evolve as they do. Some families decide to introduce formula alongside breastfeeding. Others switch to a gentler recipe after talking with their pediatrician. Some simply need a formula that better fits their family's routine. The important thing is making changes thoughtfully and checking in with your pediatrician if you have questions about your baby's feeding or digestion.

Getty 4. Give everyone a little time to adjust. If you're introducing a new formula, remember that change doesn't always happen overnight. It can take a little time for both babies and parents to settle into a new routine. That's completely normal. I had to remind myself that consistency, and a little patience, often go a long way.

Getty 5. It's okay to ask for support. Parenting sometimes feels like you're supposed to have all the answers. You actually don’t! Whether it's talking with your pediatrician, joining a lactation class, or connecting with other parents who've been there, support can make every decision feel a little less overwhelming. One thing I love about Bobbie is that their commitment extends beyond what's inside the can. They invest in helping parents feel informed and confident through educational resources and expert guidance, not just products.

Getty 6. Confidence is more important than perfection. Looking back, I spent too much time wondering whether I was making the "right" choice. The truth is, feeding your baby isn't a test to pass. It's an ongoing journey that sometimes changes, sometimes surprises you, and almost always teaches you to be more flexible than you expected. Once I found my footing with feeding, everything else started to feel a little easier. My daughter became a great eater once we introduced solids, and while there's no way to know for sure, I'd like to think that approaching mealtimes with more confidence and less stress helped set the tone. Knowing there are trusted options like Bobbie made that journey feel much less intimidating. If there's one lesson I've learned, it's that the best feeding plan isn't the one that looks perfect on paper—it's the one that helps your baby thrive and allows you to feel confident, supported, and present. Because at the end of the day, that's what your little one needs most. Try Bobbie’s 2 Can Trial Bundle and get 50 percent OFF two cans today!

*Consumer Reports does not endorse products or services.