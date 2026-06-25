The world was sad to say goodbye to Ted Lasso when season 3 ended in 2023. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell," Jason Sudeikis said in March 2023. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering."

Well, get ready to say hello because Apple TV+ is officially bringing us Ted Lasso season 4 at the end of the summer. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the senior season will again see Jason Sudeikis as star and executive producer. Thank you Apple!

Here's everything we know about Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso season 4, coming to Apple TV in August 2026.

The 'Ted Lasso' season 4 cast will be led by Jason Sudeikis (duh). Apple TV The Ted Lasso season 4 cast will be led by Jason Sudeikis again, and the full cast will include: Jason Sudeikis as Ted, the AFC Richmond coach.

as Ted, the AFC Richmond coach. Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, the midfielder and captain of the team.

as Roy Kent, the midfielder and captain of the team. Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, a model-turned-marketing and PR manager.

as Keeley Jones, a model-turned-marketing and PR manager. Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, AFC Richmond's owner.

as Rebecca Welton, AFC Richmond's owner. Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, the Director of Football Operations.

as Leslie Higgins, the Director of Football Operations. Brendan Hun t as Willis Beard, one of Ted's assistant coaches.

as Willis Beard, one of Ted's assistant coaches. Tanya Reynolds

Jude Mack

Faye Marsay

Rex Hayes

Aisling Sharkey

Abbie Hern

Grant Feely

'Ted Lasso' season 4 finds the characters "exactly where they're meant to be." Apple TV Ted Lasso season 4 will see a continuation of all the goodness we got in season 3 Ted returned to Kansas, and his son. Rebecca finally reunited with the man she met in Amsterdam, and started to consider starting a Richmond women's team at the suggestion of Keeley, who's still torn between Jamie and Roy. "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,' in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be," Jason Sudeikis said in a statement.

'Ted Lasso' season 4 is coming this summer 2026. Apple TV Ted Lasso season 4 will premiere on Apple TV August 5, 2026.

Does Keeley end up with Jamie or Roy? Apple TV Okay so we don't actually know who Keeley chooses yet because the end of season 3 left it unanswered (even though actress Juno Temple told EW she thinks "ultimately, she ends up with Roy"). Hopefully we'll figure out who's endgame in season 4!

Ted Lasso season 4 will have 10 episodes. Apple TV The show will premiere on August 5 and give us a new episode every week until the finale airs on October 7. Here's the breakdown: Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on Apple TV August 5, 2026

premieres on Apple TV August 5, 2026 Season 4, Episode 2 premieres on Apple TV August 12, 2026

premieres on Apple TV August 12, 2026 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres on Apple TV August 19, 2026

premieres on Apple TV August 19, 2026 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres on Apple TV August 26, 2026

premieres on Apple TV August 26, 2026 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on Apple TV September 2, 2026

premieres on Apple TV September 2, 2026 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres on Apple TV September 9, 2026

premieres on Apple TV September 9, 2026 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres on Apple TV September 16, 2026

premieres on Apple TV September 16, 2026 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres on Apple TV September 23, 2026

premieres on Apple TV September 23, 2026 Season 4, Episode 9 premieres on Apple TV September 30, 2026

premieres on Apple TV September 30, 2026 Season 4, Episode 10 premieres on Apple TV October 7, 2026

Catch up on all The Best New Shows to Watch This Year 2026 now that we're almost halfway through the year!

This post has been updated.