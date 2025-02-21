We're definitely renewing our Hulu subscription!
Yay! Sterling K. Brown's 'Paradise' Just Got Renewed For Season 2!
The only thing keeping me from being upset about A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show being canceled is how well Hulu is handling it's newest thriller, Paradise. Created by screenwriter Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) and starring Sterling K. Brown, it's a murder mystery with dystopian undertones that explores what could happen if states become uninhabitable.
Besides feeling relevant to our current timeline, Paradise has a soundtrack that rivals Strangers Things and leaves viewers wanting more. Fortunately, Hulu got the memo and renewed it for Season 2 — thank goodness!
Here's everything to know about Paradise season 2!
What is 'Paradise' about?
Disney/Brian Roedel
Paradise begins in an idyllic community where homes are picturesque, streets are clean, and everyone lives in perfect harmony. However, it doesn't take long for the peace to be disturbed when the President is discovered murdered by his trusted Secret Service agent Xavier Collins.
Before long, he begins questioning the world he and his children live in while also searching for clues about his missing wife.
Who's in the 'Paradise' cast?
Disney/Brian Roedel
Paradise Season 1 has a stacked cast! Besides Sterling K. Brown, there's other familiar faces who help with the show's equilibrium.
- Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins
- James Marsden as President Cal Bradford
- Julianne Nicholson as "Sinatra"
- Krys Marshall as Robinson
- Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi
- Jon Beavers as Billy Pace
- Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll
- Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins
- Percy Daggs IV as James Collins
- Charlie Evans as Jeremy Bradford
- Richard Robichaux as Carl
What's happened in 'Paradise' so far?
Disney/Brian Roedel
Wow, where do I begin?!
After it was revealed that the community he and everyone else lives in has been artificially created due to a disaster, the brief moments of unease Collins shows begins making sense. It's clear he and President Cal ended on bad terms before his death, but it doesn't seem like he was responsible for murdering the man he was sworn to protect.
What's odd is that Sinatra, the mastermind behind the beautiful community they live in, has been playing puppet master. She ordered the deaths of scientists sent to the surface to test the air quality AND she made sure Agent Billy was blindsided by his love interest's manipulation. Upsettingly, his murderer is none other than seemingly docile and clueless Agent Jane.
Viewers were also introduced to President Cal's father and were able to see how much he never wanted to be the face of the country. Though his father appears to have dementia, it's clear he feels guilty about something and may have seen who killed his son.
When is the 'Paradise' season finale?
Disney/Brian Roedel
There's only two episodes of Paradise left with the finale premiering on Hulu March 4!
When does 'Paradise' season 2 premiere?
Disney/Brian Roedel
Now comes the fun part! After getting the green light from Hulu to continue giving us heart palpitations, Paradise is officially coming back for season 2. Not only that, but the entire season will appear on ABC April 7 at 10:00 p.m. (via The Hollywood Reporter).
How many seasons of 'Paradise' will there be?
Disney/Brian Roedel
Dan Fogelman already knows what he wants to do with Paradise! He said, "I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," (via The Hollywood Reporter).
You can watch the 6 episodes you've miss on Hulu right now!
