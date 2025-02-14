Lately, we don't have to look far for doomsday news or potential policies that make us feel like a dystopian future will soon be our reality. Although we like to joke about it, we've seen pop culture seemingly predict our current societal and political landscape via everything from episodes of the The Simpsons to the books we've read over the years, wondering how these fictitious communities could experience horrible environments at the hands of others' decisions.

Since art is often bred from very real feelings about history's patterns, we think it's time to open a few relatable books. In our eyes, unprecedented times call for reading thought-provoking work that may seem bleak, but offers hope set in motion by one person's courage in the face of oppression and fear. These are the best dystopian books you should read in 2025.

Here are 15 dystopian books to read if you're tired of doom scrolling on social media.

Amazon Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury Guy Montag's job as a fireman isn't like what you or I are used to. Instead of saving the lives of those affected by fires, he and his co-workers set them because it's a crime to have books in one's home. He does his job well and comes home to the passionless marriage he has with his wife Mildred, running on a mindless loop. It isn't until he meets a teenager named Clarisse that he begins seeing the world through her eyes and it makes him uncomfortable. Underneath that discomfort is the knowledge that he's been keeping a secret all along and will have to decide which side of history he wants to be on.

Amazon The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood Even if you've never read the book or watched the hit TV series, chances are you've heard about The Handmaid's Tale . It's ruffled feathers to the point it's made it to the banned books list, but author Margaret Atwood's message is loud and clear: women's reproductive rights could become weaponized. She begins her tale in the aftermath of a second Civil War that's dismantled "normal" America. As such, the Republic of Gilead has been set in place that's meant to remind men and women how things used to be. With men holding positions of power and fertile women being enslaved to help regrow the population comes a sordid tale of oppression and abuse. However, one maid's memories and desire to break free from her horrible role encourages her to stage one of the biggest coups.

Amazon The Power by Naomi Alderman The Power places decisions in the hands of young girls who aren't typically afforded it. Readers will meet several characters like a wealthy Nigerian boy and a tough-as-nails girl, but what's shocking is what happens when something ignites teenaged girls with something powerful. If they choose, these girls can cause great harm to others or even end their lives. It's a far cry from the idea that young girls are weak and powerless in a world that seeks to tame them.

Amazon Chain-Gain All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Loretta Thurwar and Hamara "Hurricane Staxxx" are a part of Criminal Actional Penal Entertainment, aka CAPE, as prisoners. They've worked their way up the hierarchy of the Chain-Gain All-Stars and are the reigning champs as they fight until the death to earn freedom. However, there's a catch: one of them will be heavily discouraged from leaving with every hardship they face. It seems greed has no bounds and will make sure to keep viewers invested.

Amazon American War by Omar El Akkad Sarat Chestnut was a little girl when the another Civil War occurred in the year 2074, but she was aware enough to understand the criminalization of oil. Also, she's watched half of Louisiana succumb to being under sea level. Once her father loses his life and her family's driven to Camp Patience, she surrenders to a new normal. However, there's a false underbelly of the Camp and it works its magic on Sarat. Before long, she's become a weapon for a war that'll change the lives of everyone.

Amazon Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica What happens when to a world without animal meat? In Tender Is the Flesh , readers will face the horror of this staunch reality. For main character Marcos, life has dealt him a set of terrible cards. He's separated from his wife and watching his father's health deplete quicker than he can blink his eyes. There's also the sickening fact that he's a part of the "Transition" that helps process specialized human meat. Then one day it happens: he meets a woman who's supposed to be packaged for consumption and it shatters his usual resolve. The more he interacts with her, the more he wants to find a way to turn away from this horrific government project.

Amazon Uglies by Scott Westerfeld 15-year-old Tally has been waiting to turn 16 for a long time because she's finally going to become gorgeous. Thanks to life-altering surgery, she gets to stop being looked over and will join a society where she doesn't have to work hard. But her friend Shay isn't so sure about this idyllic world and decides to escape it. However, those in charge aren't a fan of this runaway situation and put Tally in a complicated position that'll alter her future.

Amazon The Last Murder at the End of the Worldby Stuart Turton The former world? Utterly destroyed.The island? A perfect paradise that's home to 125 people who have learned to peacefully coexist. They don't question their right to live off the land nor the curfew that's been set in place. The crack in their perfect situation doesn't come until they find out a popular scientist's been murdered. This death triggers a breakdown in the security that was keeping them safe from the atmosphere that killed others once before and they don't have long to fix it. However, their memories have been erased and they're not sure who caused these scary chain of events.

Amazon The Ferryman by Justin Cronin The Ferryman describes what happens when another "perfect" paradise seems like it's everything but that.

On Prospera, only the privileged are allowed to enjoy glorious living. Though they enjoy the finer things in life, the staff who makes sure they're comfortable aren't granted the same opportunities. Truthfully, they're waiting for the right time to rebel against their conditions because they know the spoiled citizens of Prospera will be granted multiple chances at life. For Proctor Bennett, his job as a ferryman is to make sure people are able to "retire" when it's time. It's a job he does without fail until a lone message makes him question the validity of the islands.

Amazon Divergent by Veronica Roth Beatrice Prior lives in a society that's divided into the Candon (honest), Abnegation (selfless), Dauntless (brave), Amity (peaceful), and Erudite (intelligent) factions. This helps keep society running according to the government's plans, but Beatrice is torn between remaining with the Abnegation or joining a new faction. When she makes her choice, it sends ripples among those who know her and then there's Tris. He's harboring something that's sure to make him a target so she'll try to protect his secret while keeping her own interests at heart.

Amazon The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins North America's now known as Panem, and it's comprised of twelve districts that once rebelled again the Capitol. However, their defeat was costly and caused them to allow two kids per district to participate in "The Hunger Games." It's a known fact that they may die as a result, but nothing's happened to change this unimaginable law. When Katniss Everdeen volunteers as tribute so her young sister doesn't have to compete, this sets forth a chain of events that prove her an unlikely winner and hero.

Amazon Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter Cassie's secured a job in her ideal role in Silicon Valley, but it turns into something nightmarish. She doesn't have a work-life balance and is tasked with doing borderline illegal things. She also can see the stark difference in economic classes because her job has a front row view of many displaced members of society. Accompanying Cassie is something dark that responds to the state of her mental health. As she grapples with pregnancy and the things her job demands of her, she'll have to ask herself if the cost of success is worth it.

Amazon The Garden by Nick Newman (February 18, 2025) Evelyn and Lily are two sisters who've been living in a beautiful garden that no one can see behind. They don't remember what life was like prior to being near it as they've become preoccupied with making sure it flourishes. All of this changes with an unknown boy shows up in their curated world. They're not sure who he is, but his presence makes them question how they've chosen to live their lives.

Amazon Fable for the End of the World (March 4, 2025) Caerus is fueling the nation's debt problem among those who aren't wealthy, and it affects Inesa as well as her family. She and her brother are in charge of a taxidermy shop, but their mother's selfishness puts their lives in danger when her debt reaches an astronomical level. The only solution for this is for Inesa or her brother to be entered into the Lamb's Gauntlet where they'll be killed. The merciless killer? Melinoë. She has no remorse as she's been trained to be heartless towards her victims. But Inesa proves to be the first "Lamb" that makes her question what she's doing. Together, they'll go on a journey that changes how they see their lives and love.

Amazon Outlawed by Anna North Ada and her husband were happy, but she failed to conceive a child in a town that views infertile women as evil. Though she wishes things could be different, she runs away before she can be hanged and joins the Hole in the Wall Gang. It's leader is known as the Kid who wants the world to stop harming women. But the Gang's got a plan that's not safe because creating a viable future is scary.

