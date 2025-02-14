Put your news apps down, ladies.
15 Best Dystopian Books To Read Instead of "Doomscrolling" Right Now
Lately, we don't have to look far for doomsday news or potential policies that make us feel like a dystopian future will soon be our reality. Although we like to joke about it, we've seen pop culture seemingly predict our current societal and political landscape via everything from episodes of the The Simpsons to the books we've read over the years, wondering how these fictitious communities could experience horrible environments at the hands of others' decisions.
Since art is often bred from very real feelings about history's patterns, we think it's time to open a few relatable books. In our eyes, unprecedented times call for reading thought-provoking work that may seem bleak, but offers hope set in motion by one person's courage in the face of oppression and fear. These are the best dystopian books you should read in 2025.
Here are 15 dystopian books to read if you're tired of doom scrolling on social media.
Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
Guy Montag's job as a fireman isn't like what you or I are used to. Instead of saving the lives of those affected by fires, he and his co-workers set them because it's a crime to have books in one's home. He does his job well and comes home to the passionless marriage he has with his wife Mildred, running on a mindless loop. It isn't until he meets a teenager named Clarisse that he begins seeing the world through her eyes and it makes him uncomfortable.
Underneath that discomfort is the knowledge that he's been keeping a secret all along and will have to decide which side of history he wants to be on.
The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
The Power by Naomi Alderman
Chain-Gain All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Loretta Thurwar and Hamara "Hurricane Staxxx" are a part of Criminal Actional Penal Entertainment, aka CAPE, as prisoners. They've worked their way up the hierarchy of the Chain-Gain All-Stars and are the reigning champs as they fight until the death to earn freedom.
However, there's a catch: one of them will be heavily discouraged from leaving with every hardship they face. It seems greed has no bounds and will make sure to keep viewers invested.
American War by Omar El Akkad
Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
Uglies by Scott Westerfeld
The Last Murder at the End of the Worldby Stuart Turton
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
Divergent by Veronica Roth
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
North America's now known as Panem, and it's comprised of twelve districts that once rebelled again the Capitol. However, their defeat was costly and caused them to allow two kids per district to participate in "The Hunger Games." It's a known fact that they may die as a result, but nothing's happened to change this unimaginable law.
When Katniss Everdeen volunteers as tribute so her young sister doesn't have to compete, this sets forth a chain of events that prove her an unlikely winner and hero.
Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter
The Garden by Nick Newman (February 18, 2025)
Fable for the End of the World (March 4, 2025)
Outlawed by Anna North
