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Missing 'TSITP'? Prime Video Thriller 'We Were Liars' Season 2 Is the Perfect Summer Drama

we were liars season 2 news
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 10, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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We Were Liars might end in tragedy, but fans can have hope that the Sinclair family will get a chance at reconciliation because We Were Liars season 2 is officially coming to Prime Video. The first season (based on E. Lockhart's book of the same name) follows Cadence, who returns to her family's island with intense memory loss — and no one will tell her why everything is different. I don't want to spoil too much just yet, but feel free to read up on the ending.

If you're missing the summer New England vibes of The Summer I Turned Pretty and can't wait for Every Year After, then this is the show for you!

Here's everything you need to know about We Were Liars season 2, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is Johnny alive at the end of We Were Liars?

joseph zada interview we were liars sunrise on the reaping

Jessie Redmond/Prime Video

Family of Liars is the next installment in the series, and even though it mainly serves as a prequel, it does continue Carrie and Johnny's connection. So Johnny might not have survived We Were Liars, but his spirit is very much alive.

And Joseph Zada is officially returning for the second season of the show, E. Lockhart exclusively revealed to Brit + Co. "The thing everyone wants to know is, will Johnny be back? And yes, he will," the author said. "We Were Liars season 2 is definitely incorporating the story in my We Were Liars prequel novel Family of Liars, but it will also have all kinds of new surprises that the showrunners have up their sleeves. And there will still be a contemporary story; Cadence, Johnny, and all of those amazing actresses playing Penny, Bess, and Carrie."

What is We Were Liars season 2 about?

we were liars prime video show

Jessie Redmond/Prime Video

The second season of the hit show will pick up where season 1 left off: after Cadence remembers the rebellious house fire she started with Johnny, Gat, and Mirren (in an attempt to literally & metaphorically destroy her family's legacy). Not only does she remember the fire caused their deaths, but she also realizes she's been seeing their ghosts the whole time. It's also revealed that Johnny's mom Carrie has been seeing his ghost too.

Will there be a We Were Liars season 2?

we were liars season 2

Jessie Redmond/Prime

Yes, We Were Liars season 2 is on its way! The news was announced on September 17, 2025.

“We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans,” series creators Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie told Variety. “The fan response was truly special. There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.”

“MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for Season Two, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well,” E. Lockhart added.

Where can I watch We Were Liars season 2?

gat we were liars

Prime Video

We Were Liars is on Prime Video. We don't have an official release date for season 2 yet, but hopefully we can press play on new episodes in 2026!

How many episodes are in We Were Liars season 2?

we were liars season 2 episodes

Prime Video

We Were Liars season 1 has 8 episodes, so we can expect season 2 to have a similar amount. Here's the season 1 breakdown:

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "Tell Me Sweet Little Lies" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "Wrap Her Up in a Package of Lies" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "The Ties Were Black, the Lies Were White" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 4 "The Fourth of You Lie" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 5 "Lying Together in a Silver Lining" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 6 "When Lies Gives You Lemons" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 7 "Everybody Knows That the Captain Lied" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 8 "My Friends Are Lying in the Sun" premiered on Prime Video June 18, 2025

Who are the other characters in We Were Liars season 2?

we were liars release date

Jessie Redmond/Prime

If season 2 follows the plot of Family of Liars, we can expect to see some new faces playing younger versions of the moms, and their friends.

  • Penny Sinclair
  • Harris Sinclair
  • Tipper Taft Sinclair
  • Carrie Sinclair
  • Bess Sinclair
  • Rosemary Sinclair
  • Dean Sinclair
  • Yardley Sinclair
  • Tomkin Sinclair
  • George
  • Lawrence Pfefferman

What happened to Rosemary in We Were Liars?

we were liars characters

Jessie Redmond/Prime

Spoilers for Family of Liars!

We find out that Rosemary Sinclair, the youngest sister, drowned on the island when she was 10.

Here are 7 Perfectly Dramatic Shows To Fill The We Were Liars Void.

This post has been updated.

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