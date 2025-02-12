Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Most "Emotional" Moment From 'Stranger Things 5'

We're finally getting Stranger Things 5 this year, which will serve as the final installment of the hit Netflix show, and I'm feeling pretty emotional about it. Although, not as emotional as Millie Bobby Brown, who started filming the series at 11 years old and wrapped her final scene at 20. And, as the actress shared with Vanity Fair, she cried on set — which she never does.

Here's what Millie Bobby Brown said about filming the final season of Stranger Things — and how husband Jake Bongiovi helped her through it.

Millie Bobby Brown couldn't help but get emotional when she wrapped 'Stranger Things 5' Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven is, without a doubt, one of Stranger Things' anchors. And it sounds like Millie is one of the cast's too. As the show came to close, "it wasn’t hitting me this entire time—until yesterday,” Millie shares (Stranger Things wrapped in December of 2024). “I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying. I don’t actually like to cry at work. I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable." But even though she didn't necessarily want to cry on set, husband Jake Bongiovi helped her. "Jake was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”

But she had just as many silly moments too! But while there were some tears, there was plenty of joy to be had while filming! After Wicked came out in November 2024, self-proclaimed "big musical girl" couldn't help but try out the musical's biggest moment for herself (she was in a harness after all). “She asked us to play 'Defying Gravity’ while she was hovering midair in a harness so she could pretend to fly like Elphaba,” co-creator Matt Duffer says. “Not just because she loves the song, but because she knows it drives us a little crazy.” But, to no one's surprise, Millie's a certified pro, and "as soon as the camera rolls—barely a second before—that silliness vanishes and she just…transforms into Eleven.”

Can't wait to return to Hawkins? Check out why This Stranger Things 5 Spoiler Might Confirm Steve Harrington's Fate.