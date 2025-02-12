Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Most "Emotional" Moment From 'Stranger Things 5'

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

outdated jewelry trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 "Outdated" Jewelry Trends Need To Go In 2025

millie bobby brown wedding
Celebrity Couples

Millie Bobby Brown Pulled Off The Most Epic Wedding Surprise With Hubby Jake Bongiovi

Chick-Fil-A​ Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Chick-Fil-A’s Spring Menu Just Leaked & Fans Are Thrilled About Returning Sandwich: “Finally!”

Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be Creative Geniuses
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be Creative Geniuses

nicola coughlan jake dunn
Celebrity News

Nicola Coughlan Just Went Instagram Official With New Boyfriend (Sorry Polin Fans, It's Not Luke Newton)

Best Trader Joe's Wine
Food News & Menu Updates

The 8 Best Trader Joe's Wines Under $8, According To Shoppers

new tv shows march 2025
Entertainment

The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March

kaia gerber book club 2025
Books

See All Of Kaia Gerber's Book Club Picks For 2025

Are Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated?
Food News & Menu Updates

Girl Scouts Just Gave Us An Official Update Amid Contaminated Cookies Rumor

is travis kelce retiring
Celebrity News

Travis Kelce Just Addressed His "Crazy Decision" Amid Retirement Rumors

tv shows on max february 2025
Entertainment

The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month

front door paint colors
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

15 Inspiring Front Door Paint Colors That Are Bound To Be Everywhere In 2025

blake lively authorship creative control
Celebrity News

Um, Blake Lively Admitted She Basically Takes Over Movies, Years Before Justin Baldoni Drama

Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer
Entertainment

Watch Our Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer — & See If You Catch All The Rom-Com Easter Eggs

weekly tarot reading february 11
Astrology

Your Weekly Tarot Reading Is Officially In For February 11!

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?
Easter

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?

"It made me feel so uncomfortable."

Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Most "Emotional" Moment From 'Stranger Things 5'

millie bobby brown on wrapping stranger things
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 12, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

We're finally getting Stranger Things 5 this year, which will serve as the final installment of the hit Netflix show, and I'm feeling pretty emotional about it. Although, not as emotional as Millie Bobby Brown, who started filming the series at 11 years old and wrapped her final scene at 20. And, as the actress shared with Vanity Fair, she cried on set — which she never does.

Here's what Millie Bobby Brown said about filming the final season of Stranger Things — and how husband Jake Bongiovi helped her through it.

Millie Bobby Brown couldn't help but get emotional when she wrapped 'Stranger Things 5'

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven is, without a doubt, one of Stranger Things' anchors. And it sounds like Millie is one of the cast's too.

As the show came to close, "it wasn’t hitting me this entire time—until yesterday,” Millie shares (Stranger Things wrapped in December of 2024). “I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying. I don’t actually like to cry at work. I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable."

But even though she didn't necessarily want to cry on set, husband Jake Bongiovi helped her. "Jake was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”

But she had just as many silly moments too!

But while there were some tears, there was plenty of joy to be had while filming! After Wicked came out in November 2024, self-proclaimed "big musical girl" couldn't help but try out the musical's biggest moment for herself (she was in a harness after all).

“She asked us to play 'Defying Gravity’ while she was hovering midair in a harness so she could pretend to fly like Elphaba,” co-creator Matt Duffer says. “Not just because she loves the song, but because she knows it drives us a little crazy.”

But, to no one's surprise, Millie's a certified pro, and "as soon as the camera rolls—barely a second before—that silliness vanishes and she just…transforms into Eleven.”

Can't wait to return to Hawkins? Check out why This Stranger Things 5 Spoiler Might Confirm Steve Harrington's Fate.

tvstranger thingspop cultureentertainmentcelebrity

The Latest

blake lively authorship creative control
Celebrity News

Um, Blake Lively Admitted She Basically Takes Over Movies, Years Before Justin Baldoni Drama

tv shows on max february 2025
Entertainment

The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month

nicola coughlan jake dunn
Celebrity News

Nicola Coughlan Just Went Instagram Official With New Boyfriend (Sorry Polin Fans, It's Not Luke Newton)

Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer
Entertainment

Watch Our Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer — & See If You Catch All The Rom-Com Easter Eggs