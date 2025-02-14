OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Hulu This Month

hulu shows february 2025
Chloe Williams​
Feb 14, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

When it's time for a night in, choosing a TV show can be more difficult than choosing a popcorn topping. That's why I found the best TV shows you can watch on Hulu in February so that you can spend time actually watching (you know...instead of just scrolling). Don't worry — I found the best shows on Netflix and Max too!

Here are the best 8 TV shows you can watch on Hulu in February 2025.

1. The Kardashians Season 6 — Stream new episodes on Thursdays

The Kardashians Season 6

Disney/Hulu

I don't think the Kardashian saga will ever end — and this season is full of big reveals and bombshells galore...like Kim's new secret boyfriend.

The Kardashians Season 6 stars Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

2. Paradise — Stream new episodes on Tuesdays

paradise on hulu

Brian Roedel/Disney

Three years after a tragic catastrophe killed the President of the United States, agent Xavier Collins is determined to find out the truth — no matter the cost.

Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV.

3. Abbott Elementary season 4 — Stream new episodes on Thursdays

abbott elementary season 4

Gilles Mingasson/Disney

Abbott Elementary is closing in on the 100th day of school celebration, and if we can count on anything, it's that Janine, Gregory, and the rest of our favorite teachers are in for just as much chaos as fun.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

4. The Bachelor season 29 — Stream new episodes on Tuesdays

The Bachelor season 29

Disney/Matt Sayles

The Bachelor never fails to deliver juicy drama, heartbreak, and emotion — and we'll be talking about Grant Ellis' season for the rest of the year. Watch new episodes on ABC on Monday, and stream them next-day on Hulu.

The Bachelor season 29 stars Grant Ellis.

5. Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke — Stream on Hulu February 27, 2025

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

Kai Pfaffenbach/Disney

This docuseries follows Ruby Franke, her 2.3 million followers, and her fall from viral influencer to her potential 30 years behind bars. And the show gives you a closer look at the real story thanks to Ruby's husband and children telling their own story.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke stars Kevin Franke, Shari Franke, and Chad Franke.

6. Shoresy season 4 — Stream on Hulu February 26, 2025

Shoresy: Summer in Sudvegas

Gerry Kingsley/Disney

When things begin changing for the Blueberry Bulldogs (AKA, it's summer season), Shoresy has to see what life looks like outside the hockey rink.

Shoresy season 4 stars Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, Max Bouffard, Andrew Antsanen, Jon Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, Keegan Long, and Bourke Cazabon.

7. High Potential — Stream on Hulu

high potential

Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney

In this TV show, a single mom with a knack for solving crimes gets paired up with a detective who loves playing by the rules. What could go wrong?

High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes.

8. The Bear — Stream on Hulu

the bear ayo edebiri jeremy allen white

Chuck Hodes/FX Networks

Listen, it's always a good time to rewatch The Bear, especially as we get closer to season 4. Whether you pick the episode where Syd goes on a solo food tour or you choose the chaotic Christmas dinner (my fave), you're in for a treat.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Ayo Edebiri, and Will Poulter.

Check out 14 New TV Shows To Watch In February for more!

