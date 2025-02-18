No! Hulu Just Canceled 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' TV Series

The worst book adaptation news just hit my feed and I'm SO not okay. I was just gushing over how excited I am for the upcoming A Court of Thorns and Roses TV series, but now it seems like we're not getting it — at least not at Hulu. If you're just as confused as I am, let's dig into the details. (And if anyone wants to start a support group so we can air our frustrations together, I am SO in.)

According to Variety, Hulu's decided to scrap their adaptation of one of the best modern romantasy series — I mean, A Court of Thorns and Roses. The thorny part — pun intended — about this news is that the show was already considered a "dead-end" last year (via TV Line). But, the series' executive producer Ronald D. Moore swore everything was "still in development." He said, "We've written some scripts...I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward..." Variety also reports the rights for the ACOTAR series will be owned by Disney's 20th Television until sometime this summer. The book world was excited when news about the series was shared in 2021 because it meant that we'd get to see Feyre discover that she was in a toxic "relationship" with the faerie Tamlin. Besides that, there were so many other elements we were excited to see. The Sentinel, Rhysand, Feyre's time under the mountain...*sigh.*

Sarah J. Maas If you're looking for Hulu or Sarah J. Maas to comment on the news, you'll have to hold your breath because neither are saying much (via Variety). The only thing that's been shared is the fantasy author hasn't given up on ACOTAR becoming a series as she's got her sights set on "a different studio and platform." We'd love to see Amazon Prime Video or Max pick it up so we can finally see this story come to life!

One thing's for certain, ACOTAR is something BookTok couldn't stop making fun videos about. I guess I'll have to rewatch them until someone gives the TV series the support it needs to thrive.

