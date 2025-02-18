OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Who do I have to call to green light this fantasy series ASAP?!

No! Hulu Just Canceled 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' TV Series

a court of thorns and roses canceled news
Sarah J. Maas and Amazon
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsFeb 18, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

The worst book adaptation news just hit my feed and I'm SO not okay. I was just gushing over how excited I am for the upcoming A Court of Thorns and Roses TV series, but now it seems like we're not getting it — at least not at Hulu. If you're just as confused as I am, let's dig into the details. (And if anyone wants to start a support group so we can air our frustrations together, I am SO in.)

Scroll to find out everything you need to know Hulu canceling A Court of Thorns and Roses

According to Variety, Hulu's decided to scrap their adaptation of one of the best modern romantasy series — I mean, A Court of Thorns and Roses. The thorny part — pun intended — about this news is that the show was already considered a "dead-end" last year (via TV Line). But, the series' executive producer Ronald D. Moore swore everything was "still in development." He said, "We've written some scripts...I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward..."

Variety also reports the rights for the ACOTAR series will be owned by Disney's 20th Television until sometime this summer.

The book world was excited when news about the series was shared in 2021 because it meant that we'd get to see Feyre discover that she was in a toxic "relationship" with the faerie Tamlin. Besides that, there were so many other elements we were excited to see. The Sentinel, Rhysand, Feyre's time under the mountain...*sigh.*

sarah j. maas a court of thorns and roses

Sarah J. Maas

If you're looking for Hulu or Sarah J. Maas to comment on the news, you'll have to hold your breath because neither are saying much (via Variety). The only thing that's been shared is the fantasy author hasn't given up on ACOTAR becoming a series as she's got her sights set on "a different studio and platform."

We'd love to see Amazon Prime Video or Max pick it up so we can finally see this story come to life!

Reread 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' In Lieu Of The Disappointing News

\u200bA Court of Thorns and Roses\u200b by Sarah J. Maas

Amazon

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

One thing's for certain, ACOTAR is something BookTok couldn't stop making fun videos about. I guess I'll have to rewatch them until someone gives the TV series the support it needs to thrive.

