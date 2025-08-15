And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw Fans Really Don't Like That Season 3 Ending

And Just Like That... season 3 has come to an end — and brought Carrie Bradshaw's adventures to a true close because HBO Max announced season 3 would be the final installment. The season 3 ending came on August 14, and it was just as sexy and fashionable as we hoped, and it totally sets Carrie up for the kind of future we never expected. Let's dive right in.

Here's exactly what happened in the And Just Like That... season 3 finale.

What happened at the end of And Just Like That season 3? The end of And Just Like That... season 3 finds Carrie Bradshaw in her apartment at her laptop. And honestly, where else would she be? But instead of working on a column, she's embarking on a brand new adventure as she finishes her first fictional novel. "The woman realized she was not alone — she was on her own," she writes. And in a show whose relationships have dominated the cultural conversation for 25 years, Carrie coming to that conclusion makes for a very memorable ending. And it's not just relatable for anyone living in New York, trying to find the balance between independence and isolation; it's also a timely conversation as social media and the internet continue to affect how we find community. Yeah, I'm emotional. (And even more-so when the episode ends with the OG Sex and the City intro song). Series creator Michael Patrick King reveals that the ending of And Just Like That serves as "an echo" to the original series ending in 2004. "The interesting trick to [the SATC ending] is she then answered a phone call from a man who was coming to be with her. It always was in my mind, 'What happens if there's no phone call? How strong of an individual do you have to be to make that same sentence when there's no one on the horizon?'" he tells Entertainment Weekly. "All these years later, she's finally at the place where she sees that that is true. You're not alone, even if you have no one. You're on your own. That's when I knew we were gonna wrap it up."

Who does Carrie end up with in Just Like That season 3? Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Carrie finishes And Just Like That as a single woman, and fans of the show (and the character) have a lot of mixed feelings. "Yeah I’m just going to remember Sex and the City ending with Big telling Carrie you’re the one on that bridge in Paris, and then everyone’s storylines wrapping up back in New York. Carrie accepting the call from John in 2004 is how it ended for me," one fan tweeted. "After six seasons, two movies, and three reboot seasons. THIS is how you end it?" another asked. "The fans and these characters deserved so much more. I refuse to accept this mess." But Michael told The Hollywood Reporter that he (and Sarah Jessica Parker) truly believed this was the best place to bring Carrie. "For me as a writer, if it doesn’t show up, then I realize, 'We’re done.' I’ve done this before," he continues. "I went to [SJP] this time, and I said, 'I think this is Carrie, and I think we’re here.' And she said, 'I think there are no more stories to tell for Carrie. Then we stop.' Because neither of us just have to do a show unless there’s something to say."

Why did And Just Like That end abruptly? Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max And Just Like That ended on August 14 after an announcement on August 1 that the season would be the series finale. But there was a very specific reason they held the news. "I really didn't want to have a conversation about why something was ending as we were beginning it," Michael continues in his EW conversation. "It just becomes the headline. It's the only thing on the menu: the final season. That works 'cause it gets eyes on it, but also it takes away a bit of an emotional commitment to something from the audience. They're like, 'Well, why am I getting involved? It's over.' I really wanted people to get involved, and they did."

Where can I watch And Just Like That season 3? Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max All of And Just Like That is streaming now on HBO Max.

How many episodes are in And Just Like That? Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max And Just Like That has 33 episodes total, with season 3 having 12 episodes. Here's the release schedule for season 3: Season 3, Episode 1 "Outlook Good" premiered on HBO Max May 29, 2025

